Cincinnati Reds rookie infielder Elly De La Cruz declined an invitation from Major League Baseball to participate in next Monday's Home Run Derby, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer. The Derby's field, as announced so far, includes Julio Rodríguez, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mookie Betts, Randy Arozarena, Adley Rutschman, and two-time champion Pete Alonso. (Ronald Acuña Jr. has also declined an offer to take part.)

"I'd rather focus on this season and make sure I'm able to contribute to this team and help this team win," De La Cruz told Wittenmyer on Monday, before the Reds defeated the Washington Nationals by a 3-2 final (box score). The Reds' victory, in concert with a win by the Milwaukee Brewers earlier Monday, means the two will maintain a tie for first place in the National League Central heading into Tuesday.

De La Cruz, 21, has made an impression since making his big-league debut on June 6. Entering Monday, he had appeared in 23 games and hit .281/.330/.479 (111 OPS+) with three home runs, 12 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases on 10 tries. His contributions have been worth an estimated 0.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

It should come as no surprise that MLB asked De La Cruz to take part in the Derby despite his limited service time and home-run total. He's rightly gained a reputation for hitting the ball hard. His maximum exit velocity in the majors (116.6 mph) ranks in the 98th percentile, per Statcast. Here's what CBS Sports wrote about De La Cruz's raw strength a week into his big-league run:

Obviously De La Cruz's exit-velocity numbers will come down over the coming weeks (his average exit velocity in Triple-A was just 93 mph), but one category where his best work lies ahead is in his maximum exit velocity. His hardest-struck ball in the majors so far registered at 114.8 mph, tying him for 21st among big-league hitters. During De La Cruz's time in the minors, he cleared the 115-mph mark on seven occasions, including his personal-best 118.8 mph. For those wondering, the hardest struck ball recorded this season in the majors was by Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, at 118.6 mph.

This year's Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 10, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.