Seattle Mariners left-hander and 2021 AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his flexor tendon, manager Scott Servais announced Wednesday (per the Seattle Times). Ray exited his first start of the season with a forearm injury and has been shut down the last few weeks. The latest tests revealed a new injury in a different part of his elbow.

Ray, 31, has been one of the most durable pitchers in baseball in recent years, ranking third in starts (192) and eighth in innings (1,068 1/3) from 2016-22. He threw 91 pitches in only 3 1/3 innings in his season debut on March 31. Ray walked five and struggled badly with his control, and was placed on the injured list the next day.

Robbie Ray SEA • SP • #38 ERA 8.10 WHIP 2.70 IP 3.1 BB 5 K 3 View Profile

Even without Ray, the Mariners have a formidable top of the rotation in Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby. Veterans Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen round out the rotation for now. Flexen opened the season in the bullpen and has since moved into the rotation to replace Ray. He's allowed 21 runs in 21 1/3 innings in the early going.

Righties Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller, Seattle's top two pitching prospects, are currently in Double-A and could be options later in the season. For now, veteran Tommy Milone is the club's go-to depth option in Triple-A. Milone allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings in a spot start earlier this month. Other rotation candidates include Darren McCaughan and Easton McGee.

The Mariners could look to the trade market to replace Ray, though impact trades are rarely made in April or even May. Trade discussions are a few weeks away from really heating up. Madison Bumgarner is available for the prorated league minimum after getting released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He could be a possible short-term target for the Mariners.

Seattle signed Ray to a five-year, $115 million contract last offseason. He made 32 starts and pitched to a 3.71 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 189 innings last year. That's not Cy Young-caliber but it is certainly rock solid production. Ray won the 2021 AL Cy Young with a 2.84 ERA and 248 strikeouts in 193 1/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners have an 11-12 record in the early going. They will continue a three-game road series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.