Rookie's Players Weekend cleats feature Aaron, Maddux, other Braves legends

Sean Newcomb has a long way to go before anyone proclaims that he's an Atlanta Braves legend. Still, some Braves legends will be on the mound on Saturday, when Newcomb toes the rubber against the Colorado Rockies.

That's because Newcomb is using Players Weekend to debut some cool-looking cleats that honor nine of the franchise's best:

Newcomb's cleats include Hank Aaron, Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro, and Chipper Jones among others. Andruw Jones even makes an appearance, a nice touch given how his career seems to be underappreciated in the grand scheme of things.

Saturday will mark Newcomb's 14th career start. As a prospect, the book on him was that he had good stuff and a good body but poor command. That remains true. Newcomb has struck out 71 batters in 69 2/3 big-league innings, but has also issued 42 walks -- including at least four each in three of his last five starts.