The Kansas City Royals go for the four-game sweep in the wrap-around series against the host Detroit Tigers on Monday. The Royals (13-7), first in the American League Central Division, have played well on the road this season, going 5-2. The Tigers (7-15), fifth in the AL Central, have struggled, losing four in a row and nine of 10. Kansas City has won four consecutive games.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Royals lead the all-time series 373-364, but the Tigers hold a 193-179 edge in games played at Detroit. Kansas City is a slight -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Royals vs. Tigers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is eight. Before making any Tigers vs. Royals picks, check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It is off to a profitable start in 2021, going 21-14 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through three weeks, returning almost $300. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Royals vs. Tigers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Tigers vs. Royals:

Royals vs. Tigers money line: Kansas City -111, Detroit +101

Royals vs. Tigers run line: Royals -1.5 (-150)

Royals vs. Tigers over-under: 8 runs

KC: The Royals are 4-0 in their last four games against a right-handed starter

DET: The Tigers have lost six of their last seven home games

Why you should back the Royals



Kansas City is off to a fast start to the season and hopes right-hander Brad Keller, who gets the start, can turn around his fortunes. Keller (1-2, 12.00 ERA) made it through just 1 2/3 innings in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay, but wasn't hit hard. He walked three and gave up five runs on three hits. In four games, he has allowed 22 hits, 16 earned runs, walked nine and struck out nine.

Second baseman Whit Merrifield has been hot of late, and is 4-for-14 (.286) with two RBIs and three stolen bases in the series. On the season, Merrifield has eight multi-hit games and has 14 RBIs. In 78 career games against the Tigers, he is hitting .346 with 28 doubles, seven triples, 11 homers and 42 RBIs. He also has 23 stolen bases, the most against any opponent.

Why you should back the Tigers

Detroit will look to snap out of its recent struggles when it sends right-hander Spencer Turnbull (1-0, 1.80 ERA) to the hill. He made his season debut on Wednesday against the Pirates, completing five innings in just 62 pitches. He's winless in six career starts against Kansas City, despite a 3.27 ERA. Against Pittsburgh, Turnbull allowed just two hits, one earned run, while walking two and striking out six.

Offensively, the Tigers have struggled all year, but are led by third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who has four hits in the series, hitting .364 over the weekend. For the season, Candelario is hitting .268 with one homer, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored. In 42 career games against the Royals, he is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, one homer and 18 RBIs. He has a .316 slugging percentage.

How to make Tigers vs. Royals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the teams combine for 9.7 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Royals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 in 2019.