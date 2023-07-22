The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted outfield prospect Sal Frelick to the majors, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the Brewers designated fellow outfielder Raimel Tapia for assignment.

Frelick, 23, was the No. 15 selection in the 2021 draft by way of Boston College. He's spent this season in Triple-A, hitting .247/.333/.342 with two home runs, eight stolen bases (on 12 attempts), and one more walk than strikeout in 40 games. Frelick has posted an average exit velocity of 84.9 on the minor-league season, including an 86.4 figure versus right-handed pitching. His average launch angle, meanwhile, has checked in at 7.8 degrees.

CBS Sports ranked Frelick as the second-best prospect in the Milwaukee system entering the spring. Here's what we wrote at the time:

Frelick, Milwaukee's first-round pick in 2021, should make his big-league debut early in 2023. He's a speedy, contact-tailored hitter who walked more than he struck out last season in 46 games at Triple-A. Frelick has more pop than you'd expect from someone with his frame (he's listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds), but power is unlikely to ever be a big part of his game. By the time he makes it to the majors, Frelick could find himself in left field out of deference to either Garrett Mitchell, who debuted last season, or the aforementioned Chourio.

Mitchell, of course, suffered a shoulder injury earlier this season that could take him out of the equation for the rest of the year. The Brewers have instead been relying upon an outfield that includes veteran Christian Yelich, rookie Joey Wiemer, and a combination of Tapia, Blake Perkins, and Tyrone Taylor. Of those five players, Yelich is the only one with an OPS+ over 100; Tapia, Perkins, and Taylor occupy the opposite side of the spectrum, as each of the three entered Saturday in possession of an OPS+ below 75.

In other words, the Brewers shouldn't have too much difficulty finding an opportunity for Frelick, beginning as early as Saturday night's contest against the Atlanta Braves.