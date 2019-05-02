Smash Mouth is angry that All-Star Bryce Harper just wanted to get paid
The 1990s rock band says Harper should've listened to them and signed with the San Francisco Giants
Twenty years after famously telling all-stars to get paid, Smash Mouth is upset that a certain one decided to do just that somewhere other than San Francisco.
The 1990s band became an unofficial Bryce Harper recruiter in February, pushing their hometown Giants to land the superstar. But now, with Philadelphia Phillies fans raining boos on Harper amid his weeks-long slump, Smash Mouth has redirected its anger toward the $330 million.
"Yo Bryce, told you not to go to Philly jack---!" Smash Mouth wrote on Twitter. "Giants fans never boo their own players! You were lead (sic) by $ only, so swim in the sea of boos now! How much do you love your agent now? Worth the taxes you avoided? How's that 45-minute drive to the stadium?"
The band went on to encourage "nurturing," not booing, players in additional tweets, suggesting Harper would've avoided jeering fans if he'd simply signed with the Giants.
And yet Harper himself hasn't condemned booing from Philly fans, who've watched him hit under .200 since early April. If anything, he's owning the booing.
"I'd do the same thing," the slugger told reporters this week.
It's not the first time Smash Mouth has sounded off on sports figures on Twitter. The band once had an infamous exchange with the Oakland Athletics and previously went after Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett during a Kevin Durant debate.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Braves mascot swindles Machado
Manny Machado's trip to Atlanta turned out to be catastrophically expensive
-
Ohtani 'impatient' awaiting 2019 debut
The two-way star had offseason Tommy John surgery, but he will DH in 2019
-
Rays play Royals in nearly empty stadium
It's not often you can go to a ballgame and feel lonely
-
Free Agent Rankings: There's a new No. 1
There is a new No. 1 free agent as well
-
Best MLB DFS lineups, picks for May 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Braves vs. Padres odds, May 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Braves vs. Padres game 10,000 ti...