The Texas Rangers made two notable additions Wednesday, but they aren't players. The Rangers announced they have hired former Kansas City Royals GM Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department, and also hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach. Texas named Bruce Bochy its new manager last month.

"Dayton Moore was the first person I contacted when we were looking to add experience to our baseball operation," Rangers GM Chris Young said in a statement. "I got the opportunity to know Dayton personally when I pitched for Kansas City from 2015-17, and there is no one more respected in our game. He rebuilt the Royals into a World Champion during his tenure running their baseball organization, which produced a lot of outstanding players along the way. Dayton's experiences as a longtime General Manager as well as his extensive background in scouting, will be a tremendous asset to me and the other leaders of our baseball group. We are excited that he has agreed to come aboard."

The Royals fired Moore, 55, in September following a 16-year run as their top baseball operations executive. He built their 2014 AL pennant-winner and 2015 World Series championship team. The Rangers say Moore will join the team in Arizona for spring training and then will be based in Arlington during the regular season.

Maddux, 61, is the older brother of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, and this is his second stint as Rangers pitching coach. He was with the team previously from 2009-15 and was on the coaching staff for their 2010 and 2011 AL pennant seasons. Maddux has also served as pitching coach for the Milwaukee Brewers (2003-08), Washington Nationals (2016-17), and most recently the St. Louis Cardinals (2018-22).

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike to our coaching staff," Bochy said in a statement. "Mike has a unique ability to connect with a pitching staff and motivate pitchers to perform at their highest level. He has had success at every stop in his coaching career and we are excited to bring him on board for a second stint in Arlington."

Bochy's coaching staff now includes Maddux and associate manager Will Venable. The Rangers say the rest of their coaching staff will be announced at a later date.