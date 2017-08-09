The best nicknames for each team on MLB Players Weekend jerseys

Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27 will be the first annual Players Weekend throughout MLB. Teams will wear bright and colorful uniforms and the players will be allowed to wear nicknames on their jerseys. Also, they'll each wear a patch with the name of someone who helped get them to MLB.

Here are the various Players Weekend jerseys. My personal favorites, in no particular order, are the Baltimore Orioles , Houston Astros , San Diego Padres , Seattle Mariners , and Texas Rangers .

As for the nicknames, some are fairly obvious. Miguel Cabrera 's jersey will say "Miggy." Yadier Molina 's will say "Yadi." If David Ortiz were still playing, his would say "Big Papi." Some players opted out entirely. Corey Seager 's jersey will say "Seager." Brett Gardner 's will say "Gardner."

Here are some samples:

MLB and MLBPA announce the creation of Players Weekend, set to take place Aug. 25-27: https://t.co/tjqXALPWcf pic.twitter.com/Qc9cswOkte — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 9, 2017

The Players Weekend jerseys are all for sale at the MLB.com shop. Now, since the jersey and nicknames have been released, it's time to authoritatively select the best nickname for each team. These are 100 percent correct and are no way up for debate. Onward.

Arizona Diamondbacks: "Herrm The Worm"

Not sure I want to know the backstory to this one, Chris Herrmann .

Atlanta Braves: "Dat Dude"

Brandon Phillips has the perfect XFL style nickname for Players Weekend.

Baltimore Orioles: "Mr. Miami"

Bold choice for Manny Machado , going with "Mr. Miami" on an Orioles jersey. Then again, he is from Miami, so who am I to argue?

Boston Red Sox: "Stickman"

Props to Chris Sale for embracing his natural lankiness.

Chicago Cubs: "Carl's Jr."

Hopefully Carl Edwards Jr. get a nice endorsement deal from the fast food establishment out of this.

Chicago White Sox: "Dutch"

Derek Holland ... Dutch ... Holland ... Dutch ... get it?

Cincinnati Reds: "Free Love"

You do you, Bronson Arroyo .

Cleveland Indians: "Mr. Smile"

The perfect nickname for Francisco Lindor , this is.

Colorado Rockies: "Gray Wolf"

Will Jon Gray go ghost hunting in these jerseys?

Detroit Tigers: "Fulm Piece"

I'm not sure I know what it means, but I like it, Michael Fulmer .

Houston Astros: "Showrrea"

A bit of a reach, but I respect Carlos Correa for trying to make it work.

Kansas City Royals: "Melkman"

The Melkman, Melky Cabrera , always delivers.

Los Angeles Angels: "The Machine"

Classic nickname for future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols .

Los Angeles Dodgers: "Wild Horse"

Yasiel Puig knows you can't go wrong with a nickname given to you by Vin Scully.

Miami Marlins: "Ichi"

Ichiro Suzuki passed up a golden opportunity to go with "Hit King."

Milwaukee Brewers: "Sang Nam Ja"

Eric Thames played three years in Korea before coming back to MLB, and my pal Sung Min Kim tells me "Sang Nam Ja" loosely translates to "Badass," which is perfect.

Minnesota Twins: "The Doof"

Strong wordplay, Tyler Duffey .

New York Mets: "Thor"

Easy choice for Noah Syndergaard . How did Matt Harvey go with "Harv" over "Dark Knight?"

New York Yankees: "Sir Didi"

Didi Gregorius is literally a knight back home in Curacao, you know.

Oakland Athletics: "PTBNL"

Strong work by Josh Phegley , going with the "player to be named later" moniker.

Philadelphia Phillies: "Knapp Time"

Andrew Knapp has the right idea.

Pittsburgh Pirates: "Nightmare"

Power move by the ridiculously great Felipe Rivero .

San Diego Padres: "Quack"

As if Kevin Quackenbush had any other choice.

San Francisco Giants: "Shark"

Not too many great nicknames on the San Francisco Giants , so Jeff Samardzija takes it with relative ease.

Seattle Mariners: "Corey's Brother"

Well done, Kyle Seager . Well done indeed. This is the best nickname we'll see during Players Weekend.

St. Louis Cardinals: "Sparky"

The nickname itself is good, but it's made even better by the fact Seung Hwan Oh is apparently going to have Korean characters on his jersey:

Seung Hwan Oh's jersey will have Korean characters. MLB.com

Awesome!

Tampa Bay Rays: "Tommy Two Towel"

Not sure of the exact meaning for Tommy Hunter here, but I can venture a guess.

Texas Rangers: "Porterhouse"

I saw the Porterhouse nickname and immediately knew it was Mike Napoli . Some nicknames just fit.

Toronto Blue Jays: "Joey Bats"

Jose Bautista 's timeless nickname was made for Players Weekend.

Washington Nationals: "Blue Eye"

Well done by the heterochromatic Max Scherzer .

The game-worn Players Weekend jerseys will be auctioned off with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. That is a "a joint effort established in July 2015 by MLB and the MLBPA with an initial commitment of $30 million focused on improving the caliber, effectiveness and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and Canada."