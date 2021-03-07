The Cleveland Indians have sent two players away from the team, likely for a few days, after they broke COVID-19 protocols. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes are the culprits, per manager Terry Francona (via Mandy Bell of mlb.com). Reyes got a haircut Friday and the two ate dinner together inside a restaurant.

Prior to spring training, every party involved with Major League Baseball agreed to the protocols. Reyes and Ramirez have broken the agreement, so now they'll be away from the team for a bit.

They weren't alone. Cubs reliever Pedro Strop was also involved and is going to be away from his team for the time being, too (via Jordan Bastian of mlb.com).

One might recall that last season this same Cleveland ballclub had an incident where pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac broke protocol in Chicago. Plesac admitted it and ended up driving home on his own while Clevinger flew back home with the team and only later came clean. Both pitchers were placed on the restricted list, later optioned to the alternate site and Clevinger was then traded to the Padres.

With this being early March instead of during the regular season, don't expect similar fallout. Still, Cleveland will be without arguably its two best hitters for at least a few days.