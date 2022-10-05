Stephen Vogt received a standing ovation Wednesday at the Oakland Coliseum when his three children announced his at-bat in the final game of his Major League Baseball career bottom of the second inning. Vogt, a longtime member of the Oakland Athletics and a former MLB All-Star, announced that he would retire at the end of the 2022 season on Sept. 22.

Vogt's children, daughter Payton and sons Clark and Bennett, took to the Public Address system to introduce their dad as he went up against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani. The longtime A's standout was then recognized by the crowd as he stepped up for one of the final at-bats of his career.

The moment was part of several special recognitions for Vogt at the end of his career. Vogt's children also threw out the first pitch prior to the start of the game, while Vogt himself also received the 2022 Dave Stewart Community Service Award along with second baseman Tony Kemp.

To put a cap on his final career game, Vogt had an extremely memorable final MLB at-bat, with a home run:

After finally being called up to the Major Leagues at 27 with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012, Vogt enjoyed a successful MLB career that saw his best years come in Oakland. During a stint with the A's from 2013 to 2017, Vogt was named an All-Star twice in a row in 2015 and 2016, making him the first non-pitcher on the Athletics to make the All-Star Game in consecutive years since Jason Giambi. Vogt would go on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Atlanta Braves -- where he would win a World Series in 2021 -- before signing with Oakland again in 2022.