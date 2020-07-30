Watch Now: On The Diamond: Top Parlay ( 1:38 )

The first triple play of the 2020 MLB season is in the books.

The Chicago Cubs turned the first triple play of the abbreviated season Wednesday night when Reds catcher Shogo Akiyama lined out to Kris Bryant at third base with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. Bryant made the catch for the first out, stepped on third base to double up the runner for the second out, then threw to first base to double up the runner for the third out.

Here's the play:

The triple play was made possible by a blown call. Replays showed Bryant did not catch the ball in the air. It hit the dirt and bounced first which, of course, isn't an out. It should have been a double play when Bryant stepped on third to get the force out, and threw to first for another force out, but that's all.

Believe it or not, that play is not reviewable. MLB rules say trap plays in the outfield are reviewable but not similar plays on the infield. That's the umpire's call and the umpire's call only. Why? Beats me. Fair or foul can be reviewed in the outfield only -- it's the umpire's call on the infield -- and the same applies to trap plays. Weird.

Of course, the triple play was largely inconsequential to the game, so the missed call didn't cost the Reds. They were leading 12-5 at the time and eventually went on to win 12-7 (box score). Third base coach Larry Vanover is off the hook. No harm, no foul.

The triple play is baseball's first since the Twins turned a triple play against the Braves last Aug. 7. It's the first triple play for the Cubs since May 10, 1997 against the Giants.