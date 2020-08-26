The Marlins just swept a doubleheader from the Mets and moved to a pretty surprising 14-11 on the year. They are nearing the halfway point of the season in playoff position despite an early outbreak of COVID-19 and needing to piece together a roster after that happened. It's been pretty fun. In the nightcap Tuesday, another fun thing happened. Jon Berti drew a walk and then ran his way around the bases on his own.

He walked

He stole second

He stole third

He stole home on a throw back to the pitcher while stumbling and kind of crawling:

That's a fun voyage around the bases.

Unsurprisingly, this is a pretty rare thing. Berti becomes the first Marlins player to ever steal all three bases in one inning. Per Baseball Almanac, this was the 54th time in baseball history it happened. It last happened when Mallex Smith of the Mariners pulled it off last season on May 27. Kevin Pillar did it in 2018, Wil Myers in 2017, Dee Gordon in 2011 and Jayson Werth in 2009. Prior to that, it hadn't happened since 1996. Forty of the 54 cases happened before World War II, so this feat for a long time has been an incredibly rare one.

Berti now has 26 steals in 29 tries in his MLB career. He's eight-for-eight this season.

The Marlins, meanwhile, would be the five seed in the NL if the playoffs started today. They only trail the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Padres.