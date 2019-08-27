WATCH: Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton ejected after tossed batting glove strikes umpire in face
Broxton, 29, is in the midst of a horrid season
Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has had a miserable season. He's played for three teams and has accumulated more than 200 plate appearances, yet his OPS+ is 42. Somehow, Broxton might've reached the low point of his year on Monday, when he was ejected at the conclusion of the second inning during the Mariners' game against the New York Yankees.
The cause? Tossing a batting glove behind him as he walked away from the plate and having said glove hit umpire Manny Gonzalez in the face.
Take a look:
Broxton was upset with Gonzalez's call on a 3-2 pitch from J.A. Happ. His annoyance seems well-placed -- it was a borderline pitch that missed its target, requiring catcher Austin Romine to reach across the plate to secure it. If Gonzalez had declared the pitch to be a ball, no one would have blamed him.
Still, it doesn't seem Broxton intended to hit Gonzalez. He could've -- should've, arguably -- been more careful with where he was tossing his gloves, but this was more of a fluke than the desired outcome. Nonetheless, if your equipment hits the umpire you're usually going to be tossed from the game.
Broxton entered the night hitting .174/.242/.287 on the year. He has six home runs and 10 stolen bases. Previously, Broxton had been a member of the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pujols passes 100 career WAR mark
Only 31 players have hit the 100-WAR plateau
-
MLB Monday: Cardinals blow out Brewers
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Ortiz shares first photo since shooting
Ortiz has also hired the former Boston police commissioner to conduct an investigation into...
-
Report: L.A. considering calling up Lux
Lux has broken out as one of the game's top prospects this year
-
MLB Power Rankings
Which team has the best chance to advance in a one-game play-in scenario?
-
Harper shares photo of newborn son
The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder became a father on August 22