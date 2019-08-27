WATCH: Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton ejected after tossed batting glove strikes umpire in face

Seattle Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton has had a miserable season. He's played for three teams and has accumulated more than 200 plate appearances, yet his OPS+ is 42. Somehow, Broxton might've reached the low point of his year on Monday, when he was ejected at the conclusion of the second inning during the Mariners' game against the New York Yankees.

The cause? Tossing a batting glove behind him as he walked away from the plate and having said glove hit umpire Manny Gonzalez in the face.

Take a look:

Broxton was upset with Gonzalez's call on a 3-2 pitch from J.A. Happ. His annoyance seems well-placed -- it was a borderline pitch that missed its target, requiring catcher Austin Romine to reach across the plate to secure it. If Gonzalez had declared the pitch to be a ball, no one would have blamed him.

Still, it doesn't seem Broxton intended to hit Gonzalez. He could've -- should've, arguably -- been more careful with where he was tossing his gloves, but this was more of a fluke than the desired outcome. Nonetheless, if your equipment hits the umpire you're usually going to be tossed from the game.

Broxton entered the night hitting .174/.242/.287 on the year. He has six home runs and 10 stolen bases. Previously, Broxton had been a member of the New York Mets and Baltimore Orioles.