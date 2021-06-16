Major League Baseball is cracking down on the use of sticky substances, and the new rules have pitchers less than thrilled. The substances have been used frequently by MLB pitchers for decades, but thanks to unclear rules stating what types of substances aren't allowed, the MLB now find itself in a position where they plan to crack down on all substances

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon became the latest player to bash the league, criticizing MLB for potential suspending players for 10 games. To him, that is too harsh -- especially when comparing it to the league not suspending any Astros players who were knowing stealing signs from the 2017-2019 seasons.

Here's what Rodón said, via NBC Sports Chicago:

"It's hard to see this when you're giving out 10-game suspensions for cheating but you give the Astros no suspensions at all. So if Rob Manfred can look at himself in the mirror and say, 'Hey, I'm doing the right thing,' that's fine. You can't suspend the team you actually knew was cheating during a playoff game, that's on you."

Rodon threw a no-hitter in April, throwing 114 pitches and recording first no-hitter of his career in a 8-0 win against the Cleveland Indians.

He's far from the only pitcher to criticize these new rules, which state that any player caught using foreign substances to manipulate the baseball will receive an automatic ejection and a 10-game paid suspension. Umpires are also going to frequently check pitchers for such substances.

The always outspoken Trevor Bauer has also been very vocal about his opinions on the new rules.

He said it was "hard to hear [MLB] talk about 'competitive integrity' when they have no integrity to begin with."

He also called out umpires, saying they might start making calls based on a pitcher or team they don't like.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow went as far as blaming the league's upcoming new policies for his injury. After suffering a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain, the pitcher said "I truly believe 100 percent that's why I got hurt. I'm frustrated MLB doesn't understand. You can't just tell us to use nothing. It's crazy."

Commissioner Rob Manfred's reasoning for the latest rules is that foreign substances give "an unfair competitive advantage that has created a lack of action and uneven playing field."

Players and the league have long been at odds and the way it's looking this is not a debate that is going away soon.