With Salvador Perez out for the season, Royals reportedly sign free-agent catcher Martin Maldonado
Maldonado is a good defender, but can't hit a lick
It took a season-ending injury to make it happen, but backstop Martin Maldonado has at last found a new gig. On Saturday, he reportedly agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals. The deal is expected to pay him $2.5 million with incentives that could push him closer to $4 million:
Maldonado entered the offseason with a lot of helium due to his strong work behind the plate for the Houston Astros. He's never been much of a hitter -- his 73 OPS+ last season equals his career mark -- but Baseball Prospectus has graded him as an above-average defender throughout his big-league career. He's particularly skilled at framing the strike zone.
Despite the hype and a skill set that made him a logical backup choice for most teams, Maldonado was seldom mentioned in rumors until recently. Now, the 32-year-old will be tasked with trying to replace Salvador Perez, who will miss the season following Tommy John surgery.
It's worth noting that Maldonado recently changed agents, dumping Scott Boras in favor of Dan Lozano. It's also worth noting Maldonado stands to make less than Jeff Mathis will this season. Mathis, the current standard bearer for all-glove backstops, signed a two-year deal worth more than $6 million with the Texas Rangers back in November.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Loaiza sentenced to three years
Loaiza pleaded guilty last August to intent to distribute cocaine
-
Evaluating the MLB's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across Major League...
-
MLB testing new rules in Atlantic League
On the table: Automated help for balls/strikes, no mound visits, banning the shift and mor...
-
MLB rumors: Astros talking with Keuchel
Here are the latest MLB rumors from Thursday
-
Tom Seaver diagnosed with dementia
Seaver has chosen to retire from public life
-
Double-A team hosts 'Florida Man Night'
Hopefully no cops end up attending