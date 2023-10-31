PHOENIX - One of the fastest World Series games in recent memory happened Monday night in Chase Field with the Rangers getting a leg up in this series, two games to one. We here at Best Bets totally took it on the chin, too, with Brandon Pfaadt's strikeout prop being decided by an awful call and our awful fortune with Ketel Marte continuing. Oh, and Christian Walker missed a home by a few feet. We were absurdly close to a huge night and instead came up empty. It happens. Let's march on.

Rangers (-110) at Diamondbacks (-110), 8:03 p.m. ET

Starting pitchers: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Joe Mantiply (2-0, 4.26)

Both teams have a bullpen game on tap, which means any attempt to analyze data would be a fool's errand. It's just a gut feeling instead. I don't think a single pitcher in this game gets more than six outs.

The play: Evan Carter over 1.5 H+R+RBI (+100)

We're on a cold streak, so we're dialing it back to one play today. I wanted Corey Seager, but his number was 2.5 and that's a tall hill to climb when he isn't going to see a single pitcher more than once. Carter, the rookie, is a hitting machine at this point. In 15 playoff games, he has 17 hits, six RBI and nine runs. I love his spot in the batting order behind Seager and Marcus Semien that'll provide some RBI opportunities.

BONUS HOME RUN SPRINKLE: Corey Seager +320

We're 1 for 3 here and, as noted above, were mere feet from hitting our second.

Seager now has five home runs this postseason, including legitimately one of the hardest balls I've ever seen hit in person in Game 3, and 18 playoff homers in his career. He is easily the most likely player to hit a home run in Game 4, meaning I love the number being in the 300s instead of the 200s. Let's do this, again, Corey.



