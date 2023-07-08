New York Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón made his team and season debut on Friday night against the Chicago Cubs (GameTracker). Rodón recorded an out in the sixth inning before being removed by manager Aaron Boone in favor of righty reliever Ian Hamilton. The Yankees didn't specify what Rodón's pitch limit would be, but he ended up throwing 69 on the evening before departing.

Rodón's final stat line saw him tally 5 ⅓ innings of work. He surrendered two runs (both earned) on four hits and two walks. He also struck out two batters. According to Statcast, Rodón's fastball averaged 95.5 mph (identical to his average mark from last season) and topped out at 97.4 mph. He induced eight whiffs on 35 swings, including five on his heater and three on his slider.

Rodón, 30, signed a six-year pact worth $162 million with the Yankees over the offseason. He spent last year with the San Francisco Giants, with whom he started 31 times and amassed a 2.88 ERA (138 ERA+) and a 4.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 178 innings pitched.

Rodón suffered a forearm strain during spring training that delayed the start of his campaign. He subsequently injured his back, prolonging his recovery process even more. Rodón nevertheless made three rehab appearances before taking the ball on Friday, including a pair at the Double-A level.

Rodón's return is no doubt a welcomed sight for sore Yankees eyes. New York is currently without a number of key players, including outfielder Aaron Judge and fellow left-hander Nestor Cortes.

The Yankees entered Friday with a 48-40 record on the season, tying them with the Toronto Blue Jays for the third and final wild card spot in the American League. Both teams are eight games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.