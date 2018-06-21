Yankees' Gleyber Torres is going to pass on the Home Run Derby: 'I'm not a home-run hitter'

Another notable player has withdrawn his name from Home Run Derby consideration.

New York Yankees wunderkind Gleyber Torres told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post that he will pass on the 2018 Home Run Derby in Washington D.C. next month. It's unclear whether MLB invited him to the event, but it doesn't matter now. Here's more, from Davidoff:

Gleyber Torres says he'll pass on competing in the Home Run Derby next month, and that goes down as a loss for baseball, even if everyone outside New York might not necessarily agree. "I'm not a home-run hitter," the Yankees' dynamic rookie told The Post on Wednesday, before his team continued its series against the Mariners at Yankee Stadium. "I'm a contact hitter."

Torres has hit 14 home runs since making his big league debut on April 22. That is the fifth most in baseball. Here's the list:

Several big name players have already said they'll pass on the Home Run Derby this year, including reigning champion Aaron Judge. Martinez and Mookie Betts will reportedly skip the event and MLB is trying to woo Bryce Harper, who apparently has yet to commit even though the Home Run Derby will be at Nationals Park this year.

In all likelihood MLB wants a Yankees player in the Home Run Derby to help drum up interest and generate buzz. Even with Torres and Judge out, the Yankees could offer up Gary Sanchez and/or former Home Run Derby champ Giancarlo Stanton.