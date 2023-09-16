New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz has been released from Allegheny General Hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The incident occurred during the sixth inning, when Misiewicz was hit by a batted ball from Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae.

The Yankees have since placed Misiewicz on the seven-day concussion injured list. At the time, the Yankees announced he was "alert and oriented" as he headed to the hospital for more testing.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided more information ahead of Saturday's game.

"I just know he was good enough last night to be released from the hospital, which was obviously really good news," Boone told the Associated Press. "That's about as scary as it gets, right? When you see something like that and you see him down, pretty much right away out there, you at least have a decent feeling in how he was able to communicate and answer questions, and then sit up. Getting to see him last night even felt like, all things considered, was in a pretty good spot."

The liner was 100.6 miles per hour off the bat and Misiewicz just didn't have enough time to get his glove up in time to stop the ball. It struck him on the left side of his head, somewhere around his ear area. He was bleeding nearly immediately and helped onto a cart by medical personnel on hand. The cart drove him off the field and, fortunately, it appears Misiewicz never lost consciousness.

Yankees reliever Zach McAllister replaced Misiewicz on the mound.

Misiewicz is a 28-year-old lefty in his fourth MLB season. The Yankees are his third team this season -- along with the Diamondbacks and Tigers -- and fifth overall. This was his 130th MLB appearance.