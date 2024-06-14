Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker was among the most impressive players from the MLB DFS player pool on Thursday, blasting two home runs and driving in four runs in an 11-1 win over the Angels. Walker leads Arizona with 15 homers and 46 RBI through his first 69 games of the season. He is facing struggling White Sox pitcher Chris Flexen, who is just 2-5 with a 5.06 ERA across 64 innings. Should you fade Flexen with players like Walker when you set your MLB DFS lineups on Friday?

The Brewers, Dodgers and Royals are all top-10 offenses that are in action on Friday, so there are plenty of ways to build an MLB DFS strategy.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Thursday, McClure rostered Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Schwarber went 3-for-4 with a walk and three RBI, returning 25.5 points on FanDuel and 19 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Braves outfielder Michael Harris at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Harris has the second-most hits (64) in Atlanta's lineup this season, batting .247 with five home runs and 20 RBI. He has hit safely in four straight games, scoring two runs in a win over Baltimore on Thursday.

Atlanta was able to snap a five-game losing streak and build some confidence heading into Friday's series opener against Tampa Bay. Harris continues to add Fantasy value on the base paths, swiping eight bags in 12 attempts. The 23-year-old has a hit and an RBI in three career at-bats against Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell.

McClure is stacking Harris with Braves first baseman Matt Olson ($5,500 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Olson went through a brutal stretch from the middle of April to the middle of May, failing to hit his fourth home run of the season until May 10. However, he has hit six homers since then, including a blast against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Olson carries a seven-game hitting streak that includes multiple two-hit performances, so he is starting to find his rhythm this month. He has five homers, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored in 26 career games against the Rays, recording a hit in both appearances against them last season. Olson is still undervalued due to his rough start to the season, making him a strong addition to MLB DFS lineups on Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool at SportsLine.

