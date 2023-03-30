The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants will begin their 2023 seasons at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, March 30. The two clubs were connected this offseason by their pursuit of reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who ultimately spurned his hometown-ish Giants to remain with the Yankees.

The Yankees and Giants have a historic rivalry as well. The two clubs have met in the World Series seven times dating back to when the Giants called New York home. Only the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have met in the World Series more often (11 times). This is the first time the Yankees and Giants have played since 2019, and the first time in the Bronx since 2016.

Other information on the Yankees vs. Giants, including live stream details, is below.

Yankees vs. Giants

Date: Thursday, March 30 | Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

Live stream: fuboTV (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: MLB Network, YES Network, NBC Sports Bay Area

Probable pitchers: RHP Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. RHP Logan Webb (SFG)

Odds: NYY -190; SFG +158; O/U: 7.5 runs (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Yankees: The Yankees will introduce Judge to the Yankee Stadium crowd as their new captain Thursday, and they'll also introduce top prospect Anthony Volpe as their new shortstop. Volpe beat out fellow prospect Oswald Peraza for the shortstop job in spring training. New York believes so much in Volpe (and Peraza) that they passed on all those great free agent shortstops the last two offseasons. At 21 years and 336 days, Volpe will be the youngest player in the Yankees' Opening Day starting lineup since Derek Jeter in 1996 (21 years and 281 days).

Giants: After missing out on Judge, the Giants pivoted to Carlos Correa, then flunked his physical over an ankle concern. San Francisco ultimately made several smaller, sensible moves in the offseason (Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, etc.), but the fanbase is not exactly thrilled with the state of affairs. The Giants will try to mix and match and platoon their way to contention like they did in 2021, when they stormed to 107 wins and an NL West title.