The Seattle Mariners (55-48) and the New York Yankees (69-34) square off on Monday night in the first contest of a three-game series. New York has won three of its last four games. Meanwhile, Seattle has done the opposite, losing three of its four previous matchups. Domingo German (0-1, 8.22 ERA) is starting for the Yankees. Marco Gonzales (6-10, 3.66 ERA) is on the hill for Seattle.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -190 money-line favorite (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Mariners vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Seattle is the +158 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is nine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it enters Week 18 on a 20-14 roll on top-rated MLB picks, returning almost $400 for $100 players.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Mariners and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Mariners vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Mariners money line: New York -190, Seattle +158

Yankees vs. Mariners run line: New York -1.5 (+105)

Yankees vs. Mariners over-under: 9 runs

SEA: Mariners are 6-0 in their last six vs. American League East

NYY: Yankees are 5-1 in their last six Monday games

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a different planet throughout the year. Judge is completely obliterating baseballs on a regular basis, thanks to his superb hands and outstanding strength. The four-time All-Star is consistently pushing the ball into all gaps and creating offense for the Yankees. Judge is now first in the majors in both home runs (42) and RBIs (91). Over his past four games, he's 6-for-14 with four home runs and nine RBIs.

Third baseman DJ LeMahieu is a consistent player offensively and defensively. LeMahieu has good awareness of the strike zone with a compact swing. The three-time All-Star owns home-run power with a stout glove in the corner. LeMahieu is batting .285 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs. Over his two last contests, he's gone 5-for-10 with two home runs and four RBIs.

Why you should back the Mariners

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez is a good defender with an excellent throwing arm and solid instincts. Suarez owns good plate discipline with home-run power in his swing. The 31-year-old is second on the team in home runs (16) and tied for second in RBIs (52). Suarez will look to continue his solid campaign.

Left fielder Jesse Winker is a smooth batter with great hands and a calming approach. Winker is able to spread the ball to all parts of the field. The 28-year-old knows how to consistently get on base and creates opportunities to score. Winker has nine home runs with 37 RBIs. In his last outing, he belted a two-run homer.

