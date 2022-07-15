AL East foes square off in the first game of their three-game series on Friday night, where the New York Yankees (62-27) host the Boston Red Sox (47-43). Both teams have struggled as of late. New York dropped four of its last five games. Meanwhile, Boston was just swept in a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.16 ERA) is on the mound for Boston. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA) starts for New York.

Caesars Sportsbook lists New York as the -170 money-line favorite (risk $170 to win $100) for this 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch. The total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over-under, is eight in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: Yankees -170, Red Sox +143

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 8 runs

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: Yankees -1.5 (+118)

NYY: The Yankees have returned +900 on the money line this season

BOS: The Red Sox are 3-4 against the Yankees this season

Why you should back the Yankees



Second baseman Gleyber Torres is a sensational athlete who has all the tools needed to thrive. Torres has great arm strength and range on the defensive end. The two-time All-Star hits for power and has been red-hot lately. Torres is batting .409 with one homer and eight RBIs during the month of July. In his last contest, he belted a two-run bomb.

Outfield Aaron Judge has been one of MLB's best overall players this season. Judge has freakish power and run-producing abilities. The four-time All-Star can easily drive the ball into any gap and out of any ballpark. Judge is first in the league in home runs (31) and fifth in RBIs (66).

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is a pure hitter with a complete swing. Devers can spray the ball to all parts of the field and has become an elite run-producing threat. The two-time All-Star is third in the league in batting average (.327), fourth in OPS (.978) and tied for 12th in home runs (20). He also drove in 52 runs thus far. He went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in his last game.

Left fielder Alex Verdugo has been a superb athlete. Verdugo has excellent pitch recognition skills and terrific plate coverage. The 26-year-old owns the recovery speed to cover plenty of ground in the outfield. Verdugo is batting .269 with six home runs and 48 RBIs. He will be heading into this game on a six-game hitting streak.

