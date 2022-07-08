Fierce AL East rivals meet up when the Boston Red Sox (45-38) host the New York Yankees (60-23) on Friday night. New York heads into this matchup on a two-game win streak, including a 6-5 win over Boston on Thursday night. Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.44 ERA) will start for the Yankees. Connor Seabold (0-1, 8.31 ERA) takes the hill for Boston.

The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York is the -160 money-line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Boston is a +135 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 9.5.

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line: New York -160, Boston +135

Yankees vs. Red Sox run line: New York -1.5 (+105)

Yankees vs. Red Sox over-under: 9.5 runs

NYY: 11-4 (+297) when Cortes stars

BOS: Has returned +33 on the money line this season

Why you should back the Red Sox

Third baseman Rafael Devers is a smooth hitter with outstanding run-producing qualities. Devers can hit to all parts of the field with his effortless stroke. The 2021 All-Star hits for both average and power. Devers is third in the league in batting average (.330), fourth in OPS (.986) and tied for 13th in home runs (19). He's logged two-plus hits in three straight games.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez is a talented batter with his compact swing. Martinez has great awareness and patience at the dish. The four-time All-Star is batting .307 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs. On July 5, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one run scored.

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge (lower-body soreness) was scratched Thursday, but could be available in this one. Either way, the Yankees have a ton of bats to give Cortes run support. Second baseman Gleyber Torres is hitting .264 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs. Giancarlo Stanton has 21 home runs and 54 RBIs on the season.

Third baseman Josh Donaldson is a complete hitter with excellent patience and bat control. Donaldson has become a reliable defender in the corner with stellar instincts and reaction time. The three-time All-Star has eight home runs and 29 RBIs. He's belted a home run in back-to-back games, including a grand slam in Game 1 of the series on Thursday.

