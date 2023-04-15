The New York Yankees (8-6) will try to snap their first losing streak of the season when they face the Minnesota Twins (10-4) on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota has won the first two games of the four-game series, including a 4-3 victory on Friday. New York has yet to lose a series this season, but it needs a win on Saturday to avoid suffering that feat in this game.

First pitch at Yankee Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The Yankees are -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) and the over/under is 8.5 in the latest Twins vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Twins money line: New York -135, Minnesota +115

Yankees vs. Twins over/under: 8.5 runs

Yankees vs. Twins run line: New York -1.5 (+150)

NYY: The Yankees are 16-4 in their last 20 home games vs. Minnesota

MIN: The Twins are 7-2 in their last nine road games

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has yet to lose a series this season and has dropped back-to-back games for the first time, so it is motivated to bounce back on Saturday. The Yankees are led by center fielder Aaron Judge, who has already hit five home runs and driven in eight runs following his American League MVP campaign last season. He hit one of those homers against Minnesota on Friday after going hitless in his previous two games.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is batting .319 with three homers and eight RBI, recording hits in five of his last six games. He blasted a pair of home runs in Thursday's loss to Minnesota, while designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and shortstop Anthony Volpe both left the yard on Friday. Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle allowed four runs on eight hits against Houston in his second start of the season, giving him a 4.09 ERA.

Why you should back the Twins

Minnesota is riding a four-game winning streak coming into this matchup, including its 11-2 blowout win over New York in Thursday's series opener. The Twins exploded for nine runs in the first inning of that game, as Michael Taylor, Edouard Julien and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to cap off the frame. Correa enjoyed another big night on Friday, homering in the sixth inning and hitting a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning.

He has now hit home runs in four straight games against New York, batting .387 with five homers and eight RBI during an eight-game hitting streak against the Yankees. Correa is facing New York starter Domingo German, who has yet to complete five innings this season. German tied a career high by walking five batters in a loss to Cleveland on Monday, and he has a 5.48 ERA in five career games against Minnesota.

