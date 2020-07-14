Watch Now: Reports: Yasiel Puig Signs Deal With Braves ( 0:30 )

The Braves will sign free agent outfielder Yasiel Puig ahead of the 60-game 2020 season, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Puig, 29, is coming off a 2019 season in which he put up a 100 OPS+ with 24 home runs in 149 games for the Reds and Indians. For his career, Puig owns an OPS+ of 122 with 132 home runs across parts of seven MLB seasons, six of which came with the Dodgers.

Puig in Atlanta figures to have a path toward semi-regular playing time at DH. Nick Markakis had been in line to be the Braves' primary at DH, but he recently opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As well, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that an ankle injury suffered by outfield prospect Cristian Pache also prompted the Braves to move forward with Puig.

Puig is coming off his worst MLB season in 2019, but he's not far removed from a 2017 season that saw him put up a WAR of 3.4 for the Dodgers. The right-handed hitting Puig also has reverse platoon splits for his career, so he may be more than just a weapon to use against left-handed pitching. Puig could also see time at the outfield corners on occasion.

The start of the season is set for July 23, so presumably Puig will need additional time to get game-ready. Given that the season spans just 60 games, there's not a great deal of time for ramp-up.