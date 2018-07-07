UFC 226 -- Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier card, schedule, complete guide fight week
Everything you need to know ahead of the Miocic-Cormier PPV from Las Vegas
UFC is ready to make its return "home" this week for International Fight Week in Las Vegas. The week-long celebration, capped off with UFC 226 on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, will feature the biggest names in combat sports making their way to Sin City for a Hall of Fame induction, "The Ultimate Fighter" finale and the PPV event. This year's July bonanza features a first of its kind main event when heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic battles light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight crown.
The pair of heavyweights have been on a collision course since each fighter earned decisive victories at UFC 220 in January with Cormier and Miocic being announced as coaches for "The Ultimate Fighter" shortly thereafter. Now, they will battle for what is arguably the toughest title in MMA to defend successfully.
In addition to Miocic-Cormier, the co-main event of UFC 226 will also feature a pair of heavyweight powers in Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. The two will slot into the co-main event after featherweight champion Max Holloway was forced to withdraw from his title defense against Brian Ortega after suffering a concussion.
CBS Sports will be with you throughout the week's festivities in Las Vegas, keeping you up to date on all things UFC. Below is your complete guide the UFC 226.
UFC 226 fight information
Date: Saturday, July 7 | Time: 10 p.m. ET (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
TV: Order UFC 226 through your local cable provider
Live stream: UFC Fight Pass
