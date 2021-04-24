The welterweight title is up for grabs once again this weekend. But the UFC's latest PPV offering will come with a bit of a wrinkle: fans are back. That's right, UFC 261 is set to commence on Saturday night in Jacksonville, Florida in front of 15,000 fans from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Kamaru Usman will look to extend his streak of dominance over the 170-pound division in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

Usman is on one of the most dominant runs in recent memory for the welterweight division. He's beaten everyone put in front of him by UFC brass, and his current run of wins over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington, Masvidal and Gilbert Burns stands out as especially impressive. A second win over "Gamebred" on Saturday could be the icing on the cake for a fighter who seems destined to go down as one of the pound-for-pound best the sport has seen.

Masvidal, meanwhile, is trying to rebound after seeing his star skyrocket to new heights in 2019. He earned Fighter of the Year honors after a trio of destructions that included knockouts of Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. He stepped up on short notice to face Usman last year and hopes his second chance won't be for naught at 36 years old.

Elsewhere, two of the four women's titles will be on the line as well when both strawweight queen Weili Zhang and flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko put their straps on the line in the co-main and featured slots. They will face Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade, respectively.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to follow at UFC 261 this weekend below.

It's shaping up to be a busy week. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the duration to give you the latest insights, news and analysis along with picks and predictions. Stay tuned to this page for the latest coverage from Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Kamaru Usman (c) -450 vs. Jorge Masvidal +350, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang (c) -200 vs. Rose Namajunas +170, women's strawweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -470 vs. Jessica Andrade +360, women's flyweight championship



Chris Weidman -125 vs. Uriah Hall +105, middleweight

Jimmy Crute -200 vs. Anthony Smith +170, light heavyweight



Randy Brown -150 vs. Alex Oliveira +125, welterweight



Dwight Grant -220 vs. Stefan Sekulic +180, welterweight



Brendan Allen -160 vs. Karl Roberson +135, middleweight



Patrick Sabatini -240 vs. Tristan Connelly +200, featherweight

Danaa Batgerel -190 vs. Kevin Natividad +160, bantamweight



Qileng Aori -110 vs. Jeffrey Molina -110, flyweight

Johnny Munoz -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240, bantamweight



Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight

Ariane Carnelossi -210 vs. Na Liang +175, women's strawweight



UFC 261 viewing info

Date: April 24

April 24 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99

UFC 261 countdown

Who will win Usman vs. Masvidal, and which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for UFC 261, all from the ultimate insider who's up almost $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year.