UFC 261 is here. The promotion's return to action in front of a live audience after a year of closed-door shows sees a championship tripleheader from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman takes on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch nearly a year after their first meeting. Plus, Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko look to defend their strawweight and flyweight titles in huge bouts in the co-main and featured slots.

All three champions have displayed their dominance in recent years. Usman enters Saturday on a 17-fight win streak while Zhang is riding a 21-fight streak. Shevchenko has won six consecutive, but she's also 13-2 since 2011 with the lone two losses coming against Amanda Nunes. Suffice to say, these three are among the best in the sport. But, there's always that chance for an upset (or two ... or three) in big fights like this and Masvidal, Namajunas and Andrade are all formidable foes for these titleholders

UFC 261 fight card, odds

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Kamaru Usman (c) -400 vs. Jorge Masvidal +310, welterweight championship

Weili Zhang (c) -200 vs. Rose Namajunas +170, women's strawweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -470 vs. Jessica Andrade +360, women's flyweight championship



Chris Weidman -125 vs. Uriah Hall +105, middleweight

Jimmy Crute -200 vs. Anthony Smith +170, light heavyweight



Randy Brown -150 vs. Alex Oliveira +125, welterweight



Dwight Grant -210 vs. Stefan Sekulic +175, welterweight



Brendan Allen -160 vs. Karl Roberson +135, middleweight



Patrick Sabatini -260 vs. Tristan Connelly +210, featherweight

Danaa Batgerel -200 vs. Kevin Natividad +170, bantamweight



Qileng Aori -110 vs. Jeffrey Molina -110, flyweight

Johnny Munoz -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240, bantamweight



Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight

Ariane Carnelossi -210 vs. Na Liang +175, women's strawweight



UFC 261 viewing info

Date: April 24

April 24 Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99

UFC 261 countdown

