UFC 261 is here. The promotion's return to action in front of a live audience after a year of closed-door shows sees a championship tripleheader from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Welterweight champ Kamaru Usman takes on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch nearly a year after their first meeting. Plus, Weili Zhang and Valentina Shevchenko look to defend their strawweight and flyweight titles in huge bouts in the co-main and featured slots.
All three champions have displayed their dominance in recent years. Usman enters Saturday on a 17-fight win streak while Zhang is riding a 21-fight streak. Shevchenko has won six consecutive, but she's also 13-2 since 2011 with the lone two losses coming against Amanda Nunes. Suffice to say, these three are among the best in the sport. But, there's always that chance for an upset (or two ... or three) in big fights like this and Masvidal, Namajunas and Andrade are all formidable foes for these titleholders
Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including the top storylines to follow at UFC 261 this weekend below.
It's shaping up to be a busy week. CBS Sports will be with you throughout the duration to give you the latest insights, news and analysis along with picks and predictions. Stay tuned to this page for the latest coverage from Jacksonville, Florida.
UFC 261 fight card, odds
Odds via William Hill Sportsbook
- Kamaru Usman (c) -400 vs. Jorge Masvidal +310, welterweight championship
- Weili Zhang (c) -200 vs. Rose Namajunas +170, women's strawweight championship
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) -470 vs. Jessica Andrade +360, women's flyweight championship
- Chris Weidman -125 vs. Uriah Hall +105, middleweight
- Jimmy Crute -200 vs. Anthony Smith +170, light heavyweight
- Randy Brown -150 vs. Alex Oliveira +125, welterweight
- Dwight Grant -210 vs. Stefan Sekulic +175, welterweight
- Brendan Allen -160 vs. Karl Roberson +135, middleweight
- Patrick Sabatini -260 vs. Tristan Connelly +210, featherweight
- Danaa Batgerel -200 vs. Kevin Natividad +170, bantamweight
- Qileng Aori -110 vs. Jeffrey Molina -110, flyweight
- Johnny Munoz -300 vs. Jamey Simmons +240, bantamweight
- Rong Zhu -240 vs. Kazula Vargas +200, lightweight
- Ariane Carnelossi -210 vs. Na Liang +175, women's strawweight
UFC 261 viewing info
- Date: April 24
- Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $69.99
UFC 261 countdown
- Staff predictions and expert picks for the main card
- Thomas: Coaches, analysts break down what makes Usman and Masvidal elite
- Brookhouse: A look at the three best bets to make on this card
- Resume review: An in-depth look at Masvidal's career and how he got to this point
- Brookhouse: A fight-by-fight breakdown on the main card
- Campbell: Five biggest storylines to watch in Jacksonville
Who will win Usman vs. Masvidal, and which fighter is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks for UFC 261, all from the ultimate insider who's up almost $9,500 on MMA picks in the past year.