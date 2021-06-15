Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally settle their rivalry when they clash in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The lightweight bout tops the latest PPV card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will take place in front of a full capacity crowd.
Poirier and McGregor first fought at featherweight at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor made quick work of Poirier on that night, scoring a TKO win in less than two minutes. Much changed over the following years, with McGregor becoming a two-division champion while retiring and unretiring from the sport multiple times as Poirier matured into one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history.
They rematched in January, this time with Poirier scoring a second-round knockout after using leg kicks to set up the finish. The focus for the two remained on settling their differences in a big money trilogy fight rather than Poirier chasing the 155-pound championship after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.
At UFC 264, one man will have their hand raised and will claim superiority in the rivalry nearly seven years after it began.
UFC 264 fight card, odds
- Conor McGregor -115 vs. Dustin Poirier -105, lightweight
- Stephen Thompson -135 vs. Gilbert Burns +115, welterweight
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight
- Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, women's bantamweight
- Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka, bantamweight
- Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin, welterweight
- Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira, welterweight
- Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee, welterweight
- Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight
- Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight
- Jennifer Maia -195 vs. Jessica Eye +165, women's flyweight
- Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares, middleweight
- Zhalgas Zhumaglov vs. Jerome Rivera, flyweight
- Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski, middleweight
UFC 264 info
- Date: July 10
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV