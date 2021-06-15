Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will finally settle their rivalry when they clash in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. The lightweight bout tops the latest PPV card from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which will take place in front of a full capacity crowd.

Poirier and McGregor first fought at featherweight at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor made quick work of Poirier on that night, scoring a TKO win in less than two minutes. Much changed over the following years, with McGregor becoming a two-division champion while retiring and unretiring from the sport multiple times as Poirier matured into one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history.

They rematched in January, this time with Poirier scoring a second-round knockout after using leg kicks to set up the finish. The focus for the two remained on settling their differences in a big money trilogy fight rather than Poirier chasing the 155-pound championship after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At UFC 264, one man will have their hand raised and will claim superiority in the rivalry nearly seven years after it began.

UFC 264 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -115 vs. Dustin Poirier -105, lightweight

Stephen Thompson -135 vs. Gilbert Burns +115, welterweight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Greg Hardy, heavyweight



Irene Aldana vs. Yana Kunitskaya, women's bantamweight



Sean O'Malley vs. Louis Smolka, bantamweight



Carlos Condit vs. Max Griffin, welterweight

Niko Price vs. Michel Pereira, welterweight

Sean Brady vs. Kevin Lee, welterweight

Trevin Giles vs. Dricus Du Plessis, middleweight

Ryan Hall vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight

Jennifer Maia -195 vs. Jessica Eye +165, women's flyweight

Omari Akhmedov vs. Brad Tavares, middleweight

Zhalgas Zhumaglov vs. Jerome Rivera, flyweight

Hu Yaozong vs. Alen Amedovski, middleweight



UFC 264 info