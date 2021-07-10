Former United States President Donald Trump will be in attendance for UFC 264, in addition to many other celebrities, according to an announcement from UFC president Dana White Wednesday. The event is being headlined by fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, the third time the two will face off in the octagon.

The full list of notable celebrities attending this event include Justin Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Mel Gibson, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Trump, who White once spoke in favor of during the 2016 Republican National Convention, will be sitting octagon-side for the event. It will be one of the few major public appearances the ex-president will have made since leaving office in January, and he's apparently not concerned about a crowd reaction.

"He don't care," White said of his longtime friend, per TMZ. "He's not that guy. He's not hiding in a box somewhere."

This will be the latest UFC event Trump has attended in his. The last one was for UFC 244 at New York's Madison Square Garden in November 2019. He sat cage side for that event too.

"He and I have been friends for over 20 years," White said Friday of Trump. "And he's a huge fight fan, not just UFC. He's a fight fan. He likes fighting like I like fighting."