UTA
DEN

Nuggets try not to overlook Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 03, 2018

Statement games don't normally register in November, but the Denver Nuggets have a chance to make Saturday night one of those -- even this early in the season.

After missing the playoffs by one game last season, Denver is determined not to take any part of its schedule lightly, even a game against a hurting Utah squad that is coming in on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Nuggets (7-1) are off to their best start since 1976-77 after a 110-91 win at Cleveland on Thursday night. Playing the banged-up Jazz offers an opportunity to take early control of the Northwest Division, so history is irrelevant to Denver coach Michael Malone.

"It doesn't mean a whole lot to me, to be honest," Malone said after Thursday's win. "I'm not trying to be coy. The minute we start thinking we've done something is when we're going to set ourselves up for failure."

The Nuggets should be primed for the Jazz (4-4) because they understand how a team can come on strong when playing a second straight night. Denver gutted out a thrilling overtime win in Chicago on Wednesday and then overcame a sluggish start to rout the Cavaliers.

The good news for Denver is the game was decided early in the fourth quarter so many of the regulars got to sit. Despite playing for the third time in four nights on Saturday the players should be rested.

What kind of opponent is coming in is another story. The Jazz lost to Memphis 110-100 at home Friday night, the second time in less than two weeks the Grizzlies beat them in Utah. The Jazz played without guard Donovan Mitchell, who tweaked his hamstring in a loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Guard Alec Burks also missed the game with a left hand sprain.

Utah may need to rely heavily on its bench players to go against a deep and confident Denver team.

"Our bench is good when they think collectively," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said to reporters earlier this week. "That's one of the things that continues to get solidified."

The Jazz are a cohesive bunch that turned things around quickly last season to reach the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. They started 1-2 this season and turned things around on a 3-1 road trip, with the only loss coming at Minnesota when Derrick Rose dropped a career-high 50 points on them.

"Three out of four -- we'll take it every time," forward Jae Crowder told reporters after Wednesday's loss. "You've got to learn from the good and learn from the bad. We'll definitely try to learn from this and move forward."

The Nuggets seem to have learned from last season's issues, when they would lose winnable games against lowly teams. They swept Chicago and Cleveland, barely escaping the Bulls, but it was a win. And Thursday's game against Cleveland was won by the bench. No starter played more than 28 minutes in the game, and the star was Juancho Hernangomez with a season-high 23 points.

He played a team-high 29 minutes after not getting off the bench against Chicago.

"If he doesn't play, he's the guy on the bench that's rooting for everybody," forward Paul Millsap, who won the Chicago game with a last-second putback, told reporters after Thursday's win. "For him to get in the game, not playing (Wednesday) night, and contribute, that says a lot."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
R. Gobert
27 C
N. Jokic
15 C
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
10.0 Reb. Per Game 10.0
73.9 Field Goal % 52.4
73.9 Three Point % 53.0
65.5 Free Throw % 84.8
+ 2 Torrey Craig made floating jump shot 3:50
  Defensive rebound by Paul Millsap 4:09
  Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot 4:12
+ 2 Paul Millsap made layup 4:22
  Lost ball turnover on Ricky Rubio, stolen by Paul Millsap 4:29
  Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 4:32
  Ricky Rubio missed fade-away jump shot 4:34
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 4:43
  Gary Harris missed free throw 4:43
  Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale 4:43
+ 2 Gary Harris made finger-roll layup 4:43
Team Stats
Points 37 42
Field Goals 14-34 (41.2%) 18-34 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 17 22
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 13 17
Team 1 3
Assists 10 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 9 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Favors PF 15
8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
3 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 4-4 2512--37
home team logo Nuggets 7-1 2517--42
O/U 209.5, DEN -4.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
O/U 209.5, DEN -4.5
Pepsi Center Denver, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 4-4 112.5 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Nuggets 7-1 112.5 PPG 48.9 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
J. Crowder PF 13.6 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.8 APG 44.7 FG%
P. Millsap PF 13.0 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.3 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Crowder PF 11 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
P. Millsap PF 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
41.2 FG% 52.9
20.0 3PT FG% 30.0
85.7 FT% 60.0
Jazz
Starters
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 11 11 3 0 1 1 1 1 4/7 2/4 1/1 0 3 15 +2
R. Rubio 13 9 2 1 2 0 3 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 2 12 -8
D. Mitchell 13 4 3 1 1 0 0 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 3 10 -6
R. O'Neale 10 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +1
R. Gobert 13 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0 3 -8
On Court
J. Crowder
R. Rubio
D. Mitchell
R. O'Neale
R. Gobert
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 11 11 3 0 1 1 1 1 4/7 2/4 1/1 0 3 15 +2
R. Rubio 13 9 2 1 2 0 3 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 2 12 -8
D. Mitchell 13 4 3 1 1 0 0 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 0 3 10 -6
R. O'Neale 10 2 1 3 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1 9 +1
R. Gobert 13 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 0 3 -8
On Bench
D. Exum
T. Sefolosha
G. Allen
A. Burks
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
G. Niang
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
T. Bradley
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Exum 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 1 3 +3
T. Sefolosha 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0 0 -3
G. Allen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +2
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Niang - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 37 16 10 4 2 5 9 14/34 3/15 6/7 3 13 52 -17
Nuggets
Starters
P. Millsap
J. Murray
G. Harris
N. Jokic
T. Craig
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Millsap 10 9 2 0 1 0 0 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 2 12 +7
J. Murray 14 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/1 2/2 0 1 10 +5
G. Harris 13 8 3 1 0 0 1 1 4/5 0/0 0/1 0 3 12 +6
N. Jokic 12 3 4 7 1 0 2 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 3 20 +10
T. Craig 9 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 5 +4
On Court
P. Millsap
J. Murray
G. Harris
N. Jokic
T. Craig
On Court MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. Millsap 10 9 2 0 1 0 0 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 0 2 12 +7
J. Murray 14 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/1 2/2 0 1 10 +5
G. Harris 13 8 3 1 0 0 1 1 4/5 0/0 0/1 0 3 12 +6
N. Jokic 12 3 4 7 1 0 2 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 3 20 +10
T. Craig 9 2 3 0 1 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 5 +4
On Bench
M. Plumlee
T. Lyles
M. Morris
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
W. Barton
D. Akoon-Purcell
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Plumlee 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1 5 -5
T. Lyles 9 4 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 3 8 -2
M. Morris 4 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0 5 +2
M. Beasley 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 -1
J. Hernangomez 11 0 2 1 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1 5 -1
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Barton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akoon-Purcell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 42 19 12 4 0 6 10 18/34 3/10 3/5 2 17 83 +25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores