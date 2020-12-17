GS
SAC

1st Quarter
GS
Warriors
SAC
Kings

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo Warriors 1-1 -----
home team logo Kings 2-1 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 1-1 110.0 PPG 46.0 RPG 26.5 APG
home team logo Kings 2-1 112.3 PPG 47.7 RPG 24.7 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Oubre Jr.
K. Bazemore
M. Chriss
A. Wiggins
D. Lee
B. Wanamaker
E. Paschall
J. Poole
M. Mulder
K. Looney
K. Wesson
N. Mannion
D. Sutton
J. Toscano-Anderson
A. Toupane
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 2 24.5 19.5 2.5 3.5 2.50 0.50 3.5 45.2 35.0 80.0 0 2.5
K. Oubre Jr. 2 23.0 11.0 4.5 1.5 0.00 1.50 0.0 36.8 22.2 60.0 1 3.5
K. Bazemore 2 16.0 10.0 5.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 2.5 50.0 14.3 71.4 0 5
M. Chriss 2 16.5 10.0 6.0 2.0 0.50 0.50 1.5 57.1 50.0 50.0 0.5 5.5
A. Wiggins 2 22.5 10.0 0.5 2.5 1.00 1.50 1.5 35.0 27.3 50.0 0.5 0
D. Lee 2 12.5 9.5 2.0 1.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 62.5 50.0 77.8 0.5 1.5
B. Wanamaker 2 18.5 9.0 2.5 2.5 0.50 1.00 1.5 50.0 33.3 90.0 0 2.5
E. Paschall 1 23.0 8.0 7.0 3.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 42.9 0.0 100.0 0 7
J. Poole 2 16.0 7.5 1.0 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 60.0 33.3 100.0 0.5 0.5
M. Mulder 2 10.0 6.5 1.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 66.7 50.0 0 1.5
K. Looney 2 19.0 6.0 5.5 2.5 1.50 0.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 40.0 1 4.5
K. Wesson 2 7.0 2.5 2.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 66.7 0.0 50.0 1 1
N. Mannion 2 11.0 1.0 1.5 3.5 1.00 0.00 0.5 10.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 1
D. Sutton 2 4.5 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.50 0.00 1.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 1
J. Toscano-Anderson 2 14.0 0.5 2.5 3.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 2
A. Toupane 2 7.5 0.0 2.5 0.5 0.50 1.00 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 2
Total 2 0.0 110.0 46.0 26.5 10.00 7.50 16.5 43.2 28.9 68.8 7.5 38.5
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
K. Guy
H. Whiteside
R. Holmes
H. Barnes
M. Bagley III
G. Robinson III
C. Joseph
F. Kaminsky
N. Bjelica
T. Haliburton
C. Metu
J. James
J. Parker
J. Ramsey
R. Woodard ii
D. Jeffries
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 3 24.0 15.7 2.0 3.3 1.00 0.33 0.3 39.0 42.9 100.0 0 2
D. Fox 3 25.0 13.3 2.0 5.0 1.00 0.00 3.3 41.2 20.0 57.1 0.3 1.7
K. Guy 3 17.0 11.3 3.3 2.3 0.00 0.00 2.3 50.0 50.0 50.0 0.3 3
H. Whiteside 1 15.0 11.0 9.0 0.0 1.00 4.00 3.0 83.3 0.0 20.0 2 7
R. Holmes 3 24.7 10.0 5.3 2.0 1.33 1.67 3.0 61.1 33.3 70.0 1 4.3
H. Barnes 3 26.7 9.7 4.3 1.0 1.00 0.00 1.3 40.9 25.0 100.0 0.3 4
M. Bagley III 1 16.0 9.0 4.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 57.1 0.0 50.0 2 2
G. Robinson III 3 16.7 8.3 4.0 1.3 1.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 30.0 90.9 1 3
C. Joseph 1 14.0 8.0 1.0 4.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 75.0 66.7 0.0 0 1
F. Kaminsky 3 8.0 7.0 3.0 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 44.4 25.0 60.0 1.3 1.7
N. Bjelica 3 21.0 6.3 6.3 2.0 0.33 0.67 1.7 35.3 20.0 83.3 0.3 6
T. Haliburton 3 21.7 6.0 3.3 4.0 1.67 0.33 1.7 44.4 40.0 0.0 1 2.3
C. Metu 3 8.0 5.7 2.0 0.7 0.00 1.00 0.7 46.2 33.3 80.0 0.3 1.7
J. James 3 11.0 4.0 1.7 0.7 1.00 0.00 0.3 18.2 28.6 85.7 0.7 1
J. Parker 1 6.0 3.0 4.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 2.0 25.0 33.3 0.0 1 3
J. Ramsey 3 6.3 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.3 33.3 16.7 50.0 0 0.3
R. Woodard ii 3 9.0 2.0 3.0 0.0 0.33 0.33 0.0 33.3 0.0 100.0 1 2
D. Jeffries 1 12.0 0.0 3.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 2
Total 3 0.0 112.3 47.7 24.7 9.33 6.00 17.0 42.1 31.9 70.5 9.7 38.0
