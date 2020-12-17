GS
SAC
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Curry
|2
|24.5
|19.5
|2.5
|3.5
|2.50
|0.50
|3.5
|45.2
|35.0
|80.0
|0
|2.5
|K. Oubre Jr.
|2
|23.0
|11.0
|4.5
|1.5
|0.00
|1.50
|0.0
|36.8
|22.2
|60.0
|1
|3.5
|K. Bazemore
|2
|16.0
|10.0
|5.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|2.5
|50.0
|14.3
|71.4
|0
|5
|M. Chriss
|2
|16.5
|10.0
|6.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|57.1
|50.0
|50.0
|0.5
|5.5
|A. Wiggins
|2
|22.5
|10.0
|0.5
|2.5
|1.00
|1.50
|1.5
|35.0
|27.3
|50.0
|0.5
|0
|D. Lee
|2
|12.5
|9.5
|2.0
|1.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|62.5
|50.0
|77.8
|0.5
|1.5
|B. Wanamaker
|2
|18.5
|9.0
|2.5
|2.5
|0.50
|1.00
|1.5
|50.0
|33.3
|90.0
|0
|2.5
|E. Paschall
|1
|23.0
|8.0
|7.0
|3.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|42.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|7
|J. Poole
|2
|16.0
|7.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|60.0
|33.3
|100.0
|0.5
|0.5
|M. Mulder
|2
|10.0
|6.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0
|1.5
|K. Looney
|2
|19.0
|6.0
|5.5
|2.5
|1.50
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|40.0
|1
|4.5
|K. Wesson
|2
|7.0
|2.5
|2.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|50.0
|1
|1
|N. Mannion
|2
|11.0
|1.0
|1.5
|3.5
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|10.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|D. Sutton
|2
|4.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1
|J. Toscano-Anderson
|2
|14.0
|0.5
|2.5
|3.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|2
|A. Toupane
|2
|7.5
|0.0
|2.5
|0.5
|0.50
|1.00
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|2
|Total
|2
|0.0
|110.0
|46.0
|26.5
|10.00
|7.50
|16.5
|43.2
|28.9
|68.8
|7.5
|38.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hield
|3
|24.0
|15.7
|2.0
|3.3
|1.00
|0.33
|0.3
|39.0
|42.9
|100.0
|0
|2
|D. Fox
|3
|25.0
|13.3
|2.0
|5.0
|1.00
|0.00
|3.3
|41.2
|20.0
|57.1
|0.3
|1.7
|K. Guy
|3
|17.0
|11.3
|3.3
|2.3
|0.00
|0.00
|2.3
|50.0
|50.0
|50.0
|0.3
|3
|H. Whiteside
|1
|15.0
|11.0
|9.0
|0.0
|1.00
|4.00
|3.0
|83.3
|0.0
|20.0
|2
|7
|R. Holmes
|3
|24.7
|10.0
|5.3
|2.0
|1.33
|1.67
|3.0
|61.1
|33.3
|70.0
|1
|4.3
|H. Barnes
|3
|26.7
|9.7
|4.3
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.3
|40.9
|25.0
|100.0
|0.3
|4
|M. Bagley III
|1
|16.0
|9.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|2
|2
|G. Robinson III
|3
|16.7
|8.3
|4.0
|1.3
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|30.0
|90.9
|1
|3
|C. Joseph
|1
|14.0
|8.0
|1.0
|4.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|75.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0
|1
|F. Kaminsky
|3
|8.0
|7.0
|3.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|44.4
|25.0
|60.0
|1.3
|1.7
|N. Bjelica
|3
|21.0
|6.3
|6.3
|2.0
|0.33
|0.67
|1.7
|35.3
|20.0
|83.3
|0.3
|6
|T. Haliburton
|3
|21.7
|6.0
|3.3
|4.0
|1.67
|0.33
|1.7
|44.4
|40.0
|0.0
|1
|2.3
|C. Metu
|3
|8.0
|5.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.00
|1.00
|0.7
|46.2
|33.3
|80.0
|0.3
|1.7
|J. James
|3
|11.0
|4.0
|1.7
|0.7
|1.00
|0.00
|0.3
|18.2
|28.6
|85.7
|0.7
|1
|J. Parker
|1
|6.0
|3.0
|4.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|2.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|1
|3
|J. Ramsey
|3
|6.3
|2.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|16.7
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Woodard ii
|3
|9.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.33
|0.33
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|2
|D. Jeffries
|1
|12.0
|0.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|Total
|3
|0.0
|112.3
|47.7
|24.7
|9.33
|6.00
|17.0
|42.1
|31.9
|70.5
|9.7
|38.0