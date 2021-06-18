There was no shortage of promising play by rookies this season. As such, plenty of players were considered for the NBA's 2020-21 All-Rookie teams, but ultimately only 10 were selected. Those 10 were officially announced by the league on Thursday.

To no one's surprise, freshly minted Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball was unanimously selected to the First Team, as was Rookie of the Year runner-up Anthony Edwards. Tyrese Haliburton, Saddiq Bey and Jae'Sean Tate joined Ball and Edwards on the First Team, while the Second Team is comprised of Immanuel Quickley, Desmond Bane, Isaac Okoro, Isaiah Stewart, and Patrick Williams.

Here are the official vote totals from the NBA:

With Saddiq Bey being named to the First Team and Isaiah Stewart making the Second Team, the Detroit Pistons are the only team with multiple selections.

In addition to the ten players that made the two teams, a plethora of other players received votes. That list includes Facundo Campazzo, Cole Anthony, James Wiseman, Payton Prichard, Jaden McDaniels, Tyrese Maxey, Theo Maledon, Xavier Tillman, K.J. Martin, Chuma Okeke, Devin Vassell and Aleksej Pokuševski.