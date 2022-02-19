Desmond Bane displayed his accuracy from beyond the arc as a rookie last season, making 43.2 percent of his attempts to rank 13th in the NBA. The 23-year-old shooting guard for the Memphis Grizzlies has been almost as good this campaign as he entered the All-Star break 10th in the league with a 41.9 percent success rate. Bane will put his talent on display this weekend as he is among eight participants in the 2022 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, which takes place on All-Star Saturday Night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, which starts at 8 p.m. ET

Fred VanVleet and Patty Mills are +450 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $450) in the latest 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Trae Young (+500), Bane (+550), Zach LaVine (+600), Luke Kennard (+700), CJ McCollum (+1000) and Karl-Anthony Towns (+1200) round out the 3-Point Contest field. Before locking in any 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest picks, be sure to check the NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and betting advice from SportsLine NBA guru Mike Barner.

Barner is fading Towns. The 6-foot-11 center is the leading scorer for the Minnesota Timberwolves with an average of 24.4 points per game. And he is sneakily good from 3-point range as he has converted 40.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

However, Towns is attempting only 5.2 long-distance shots per contest this season after having made 6.3 tries last campaign and a career-high 7.9 in 2019-20. The 26-year-old has made more than four attempts just once in his last 10 games and converted only four of his season-high 11 shots on Tuesday against Charlotte.

2022 NBA 3-Point Contest odds, top contenders

Patty Mills +450

Fred VanVleet +450

Trae Young +500

Desmond Bane +550

Zach LaVine +600

Luke Kennard +700

CJ McCollum +1000

Karl-Anthony Towns +1200