The Denver Nuggets now travel to take on the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals on Wednesday night. The Heat went on the road and beat the Nuggets 111-108 on Sunday to even the series at 1-1. This was the Nuggets' first loss at home during the entire 2023 NBA playoffs. Denver is 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall, while the Heat are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS win.

Tip-off from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Denver is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Nuggets vs. Heat picks, make sure you check out what proven SportsLine NBA expert Matthew Severance has to say.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. After joining SportsLine, Matt quickly established himself as a top expert in multiple sports. Over his past 163 NBA picks, he is 106-56-1 against the spread, returning $3,489 for $100 players. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has set his sights on Heat vs. Nuggets and just locked in his picks and NBA Finals predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nuggets vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -2.5

Heat vs. Nuggets over/under: 214.5 points

Heat vs. Nuggets money line: Denver -150, Miami +126

MIA: The Heat are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games

DEN: The Nuggets are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 Wednesday games

Heat vs. Nuggets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Heat can cover

Forward Jimmy Butler brings outstanding energy and is a fearless leader for Miami. Butler is a two-way playmaker and has the talent to fill the stat sheet. He uses his smooth mid-range jumper to attack the defense. The six-time All-Star is leading the team in scoring (27.3), assists (5.9), and steals (1.9) in the 2023 NBA playoffs. In his last game, Butler racked up 21 points and nine assists.

The Heat have solid perimeter shooters on the outside to stretch the defense. Guard Max Strus is constantly moving without the ball and plays feisty defense. The 27-year-old recorded 14 points, six assists, and made four 3-pointers in Game 2. Guard Duncan Robinson is another knockdown shooter. Robinson excels as a catch-and-shoot option. On Sunday, he finished with 10 points and went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. See which team to pick here.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Center Nikola Jokic continues to be a versatile and impactful force. Jokic's court vision is exceptional and he thrives on the glass as a rebounder. Additionally, the two-time MVP can score from all three levels. He's first on the squad in points (30.4), rebounds (12.9) and assists (10.1). In the Game 2 loss, Jokic tallied 41 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon is an athletic, high-flying threat in the frontcourt. Gordon does a great job cutting to the rim and is a solid rebounder. The 27-year-old is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. In Game 1, he racked up 16 points and six boards. He's also scored at least 16 points in two of his last three games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Heat vs. Nuggets picks

Severance is leaning Under on the point total, and he has identified a critical X-factor he says makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can find out what it is, and see which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Nuggets, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the expert who has returned $3,489 to $100 players over his last 163 NBA picks, and find out.