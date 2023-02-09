The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to trade Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte' Graham and four future second-round picks, according to Shams Charania. Details regarding the picks are still forthcoming.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Richardson has been traded, though only one of those previous moves also came at the deadline. The Pelicans will be his sixth team during that span, joining the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Spurs in his growing collection of jerseys.

In 42 games with the Spurs this season, the majority of which were in a reserve role, Richardson averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists, while shooting 35.7 percent from 3-point land. He'll give the Pelicans another versatile wing who can guard multiple positions and, most importantly, knock down some shots from the perimeter.

With Richardson set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, there was no reason for the Spurs to keep him around for the rest of the season. Graham has a bit of a longer-term contract, but his money is only fully guaranteed through 2024. Taking on that deal is a small price for the Spurs to pay to acquire a plethora of extra second-round picks.

