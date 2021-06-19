With their backs pressed firmly against the wall and facing elimination in Game 6 on Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers responded in a major way. It wasn't easy, but the Sixers overcame an early double-digit deficit to pull out a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday night in Philadelphia. The win was an impressive one for the Sixers, especially after they blew large leads in each of the previous two contests. The fact that they were able to bounce back shows some impressive resilience on their part. Now, the Sixers will look to close out the series at home and move on to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2001, though the Hawks will likely have something to say about that.

Here's everything you need to know about Game 7 between the Sixers and Hawks.

(1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (5) Atlanta Hawks

Date: Sunday, June 20 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: TNT | Live stream: TNT

Odds: PHL -300; ATL +250 | O/U: 216.5 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

76ers: The Sixers have benefitted from a couple of big performances from bench players in this series. In Game 2, it was Shake Milton that helped to propel them to a win, and in Game 6 it was Tyrese Maxey that provided Philadelphia with a major spark. Plus, Seth Curry has been shooting lights out all series. The Sixers will need these complementary players to continue to contribute if they're going to close out the series, as Joel Embiid is sure to draw a lot of attention from Atlanta's defense. Additionally, the Sixers need to figure out a way to get Ben Simmons going on the offensive end. In three different games in this series, Simmons has scored eight points or less and attempted fewer than seven shots. The Sixers are at their best when Simmons is in attack mode, so they'll want him to come out with an aggressive mindset in Game 7.

Hawks: The Hawks have to hope that Trae Young has another huge performance up his sleeve, as he's been the one player that has really hurt the Sixers so far. Young dropped 34 points and 12 assists in Game 6, and 39 points and 7 assists in Game 5, and his production has helped to keep Atlanta in the series. If not for Young playing at such an elite level, this series likely would have already been over. The Sixers will obviously look to limit Young's production in the final game, and if they have success, it might be the end of the road for Atlanta.

Prediction

With their win in Game 6, the Sixers were able to seize the momentum in the series, and now they'll have an opportunity to close the series out in front of what promises to be a raucous crowd in South Philly. The Hawks still have no answer defensively for Joel Embiid, and as long as he gets some help from Philadelphia's other key contributors, the Sixers should be able to take care of business. Pick: 76ers -7