An Eastern Conference showdown has the Philadelphia 76ers (11-9) hosting the Atlanta Hawks (11-9) on Monday evening. The Hawks are looking to halt their two-game skid in this matchup. On Sunday, Atlanta fell to the Miami Heat 106-98. On the flip side, the Sixers have won two in a row. On Nov. 27, Philadelphia blew out the Orlando Magic 133-103. There's a lengthy injury list for both sides. The Sixers list Joel Embiid (foot) as questionable with James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) both already out. Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is out for Atlanta, while the Hawks list Clint Capela (dental) and De'Andre Hunter (foot) as questionable.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as a 1-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. 76ers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 221.

Hawks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -1

Hawks vs. 76ers over/under: 221 points

Hawks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -105, Atlanta -115

ATL: Over is 7-2 in Hawks' last nine road games

PHI: 76ers are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games

What you need to know about the Hawks

Guard Trae Young is a creative facilitator with an outstanding offensive game plan. Young scans the floor extremely well and makes the right read on a consistent basis. The two-time All-Star is able to break down the defense and penetrate the lane to either score or dish the rock. He is ninth in the NBA in scoring (28.2) and second in assists (9.4). On Friday, he exploded for 44 points, five assists and went 4-of-10 from downtown.

Guard Dejounte Murray joins Young in the backcourt to make a dynamic duo. Murray is very athletic with a long wingspan that allows him to get into passing lanes. The Washington product has been another ball-handler and distributor for the offense. The 26-year-old is putting up 20.8 points, six rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. On Nov. 25, Murray also racked up 39 points, three rebounds and three assists.

What you need to know about the 76ers

Forward Tobias Harris is an impactful three-level scorer. Harris can get a bucket inside and out with regularity. The Tennessee product likes to post up smaller defenders with the ability to turn around and shoot right over them. Harris has great touch around the rim and rebounds well. He's averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. In his last contest, he finished with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

De'Anthony Melton is an athletic point guard. Melton is assertive with the ball in his hands and excels at scoring on the move. The USC product is an all-around contributor and will hustle each time he touches the floor. The 24-year-old averages 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. On Nov. 23, Melton amassed 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals.

