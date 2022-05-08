The Philadelphia 76ers look to even the score when they face the Miami Heat on Sunday evening in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Philadelphia hosts Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center, with Miami leading the series 2-1. The Sixers won Game 3 behind the return of Joel Embiid, opening the door for Philadelphia to climb back into the series with another home win

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the two point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 207.5 in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -2

Heat vs. 76ers over-under: 207.5 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -130, Heat +110

MIA: The Heat are 5-3 against the spread in playoff games

PHI: The 76ers are 5-4 against the spread in playoff games

Why the Heat can cover



Miami's offense is efficient and effective, led by a stellar performance from Jimmy Butler to this point in the playoffs. The Heat are dominating the offensive glass, securing more than 30 percent of missed shots in the playoffs, and Miami led the NBA in 3-point accuracy during the regular season. Still, the Heat leave the biggest mark on defense in flummoxing opponents. Miami is No. 2 in the NBA playoffs 2022 with a 104.7 defensive rating, and the Heat were No. 4 in the league in the same category during the regular season.

The Heat are securing 75.8 percent of available defensive rebounds in the postseason, holding opponents to 44.4 percent shooting and 32.0 percent from 3-point range. Miami is also allowing only 18.8 assists per game while creating 15.8 turnovers per contest. In zooming out to a larger sample, the Heat led the NBA in points allowed in the paint this season, giving up only 41.3 per game, and Miami ranked in the top five of the league in 3-point defense, field goal percentage defense, assists allowed and turnovers created per game.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia's defense responded in a big way in Game 3, holding Miami in check. The Heat scored less than 0.9 points per possession in what became a 20-point win for the 76ers, and Philadelphia has tangible defensive strengths. Doc Rivers' team is holding opponents to only 44.2 percent shooting in the postseason, and the 76ers are allowing only 30.5 percent shooting from 3-point range. Philadelphia is limiting opponents to 20.4 assists per game, a stout figure, and the 76ers were in the league's top tier in 3-point defense and assist prevention in the regular season.

On the other end, the 76ers are impressively efficient, scoring nearly 1.15 points per possession in the playoffs. Philadelphia boasts an elite 60.6 percent true shooting mark, including nearly 38 percent from 3-point range, and Tyrese Maxey is lighting it up in the playoffs, scoring 22.4 points per game and shooting 51.4 percent from the floor. Dating back to the regular season, Philadelphia ranked in the top four of the NBA in free throw accuracy, free throw creation, turnover avoidance and live-ball turnover avoidance, providing a strong offensive baseline.

