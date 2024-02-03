Division rivals meet on Saturday evening at Wells Fargo Center as the Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers for the second meeting between the teams this season. Philadelphia won the first battle, and the Sixers are 30-17 this season. The Nets are 19-28 overall and 7-15 on the road. Joel Embiid (knee), Robert Covington (knee) and De'Anthony Melton (back) are out for the 76ers, with Nicolas Batum (hamstring) and Marcus Morris (foot) listed as questionable. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Day'Ron Sharpe (knee) are out for the Nets, with Dennis Smith Jr. (foot) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 3.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 233 in the latest 76ers vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-30 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $1,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Sixers:

Nets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -3.5

Nets vs. 76ers over/under: 233 points

Nets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -164, Nets +138

Brooklyn: The Nets are 8-13 against the spread in road games

Philadelphia: The 76ers are 16-7 against the spread in home games

Nets vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia defeated Brooklyn by a 22-point margin in the first meeting this season. In that game, the 76ers scored more than 1.27 points per possession and shot 45.7% from 3-point range. Philadelphia also generated a whopping 32 assists against only five turnovers. For the season, the 76ers are in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 119.3 points per 100 possessions. Philadelphia is the league's best team at the free throw line, leading the NBA in free throw attempts (27.3 per game) and free throw accuracy (83.5%).

The 76ers are also No. 1 in the league in ball security, committing only 12.1 turnovers per game. Philadelphia is in the top five in fast break points, averaging 15.9 per game, and the 76ers are also averaging more than 52 points in the paint per game. The 76ers are also facing a Nets defense that is in the bottom five of the NBA in turnover creation (12.4 per game), and opponents are shooting 38.1% from 3-point range against Brooklyn this season. With Philadelphia also boasting a top-10 defense that leads the NBA in steals (8.9 per game), the 76ers are difficult to beat. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Nets can cover

Mikal Bridges leads the way for Brooklyn, and the two-way wing is playing well in recent days. Bridges is averaging 21.9 points per game this season, and that jumps to 26.2 points on 41.7% 3-point shooting over his last 11 outings. Bridges is the fulcrum of an offense that ranks in the top six of the league in 3-pointers (13.8 per game), and the Nets are in the top ten of the NBA in turnover avoidance (12.7 per game) and second-chance points (15.0 per game).

Brooklyn also shares the ball well, averaging 26.6 assists per game, and the Nets have tangible defensive strengths. Opponents are shooting only 46.8% from the field and 52.5% inside the arc against Brooklyn this season, and the Nets are allowing only 25.7 assists per game. The Nets are also blocking 5.4 shots per game, and Brooklyn is in the top six of the NBA in allowing only 46.8 points in the paint per contest. Finally, Philadelphia is not the same team without Embiid, and the reigning MVP will be sidelined for this matchup. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Nets vs. 76ers picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 230 combined points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that hits 70% of the time. You can only see who to pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 48-30 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.