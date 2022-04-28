The Philadelphia 76ers get a third chance to close out the Toronto Raptors when the teams collide in Game 6 of their best-of-seven first-round Eastern Conference series in the 2022 NBA playoffs on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. After going up 3-0 to start the series, the Sixers have lost the last two games, including Game 5 at home in Philadelphia. The Raptors are trying to force a decisive Game 7, which would be played in Philadelphia on Saturday. No NBA team has successfully overcome an 0-3 deficit in a seven-game series.

Tipoff for Game 6 is 7 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is listed as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over-under for total points scored is 210.5.

76ers vs. Raptors spread: Philadelphia -1.5

76ers vs. Raptors over-under: 210.5 points

76ers vs. Raptors money line: Philadelphia -125, Toronto +105

PHI: Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring (30.6 points per game) during the regular season

TOR: Raptors rank third in the league in the playoffs in assist-turnover ratio (2.18)



Why the 76ers can cover

Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a major offensive weapon for Philadelphia in the playoffs. The 21-year-old out of Kentucky is averaging 21.6 points a game and shooting 50.6 percent from the field in the postseason. Those are improvements over his season numbers (17.5 points per game and 48.5 percent from the field).

In addition, the 76ers face a Toronto team that is unlikely to have Fred VanVleet again. The Raptors point guard missed Game 5 with a hip flexor strain and is doubtful to play on Thursday. Without VanVleet, Toronto lacks a traditional playmaker and must run its offense through other options.

Why the Raptors can cover

Pascal Siakam has come up huge for Toronto over the last two games. In Game 4, he had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists while making 10-of-19 shots from the field. In Game 5 he had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and just two turnovers while initiating the offense.

In addition, Embiid hasn't been as dominant since tearing a ligament in his right thumb in Game 3. Embiid averaged 27.7 points and 13.0 rebounds over the first three games in the series. But in the last two games he averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds and shot just 45.2 percent from the field.

How to make 76ers vs. Raptors picks

