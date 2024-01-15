The NBA MLK Day schedule will showcase 11 games, with the first matchup of the day set to take place at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia 76ers host the Houston Rockets in a cross-conference tilt. Philadelphia is 24-13 overall and Houston is 19-19 this season. Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for the Sixers, with De'Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (knee) ruled out and Mo Bamba (knee) listed as doubtful. Tari Eason (lower leg) is out for the Rockets.

Tipoff is at 1 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 7.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Rockets vs. 76ers odds.

The model enters Week 12 of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Rockets vs. Sixers:

76ers vs. Rockets spread: 76ers -7.5

76ers vs. Rockets over/under: 228 points

76ers vs. Rockets money line: 76ers -288, Rockets +233

HOU: The Rockets are 6-10-1 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 14-6 against the spread in home games

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets have a tremendous offensive fulcrum in Alperen Sengun. The young center is averaging 21.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, and Sengun is shooting 54.1% from the field. In the last 13 games, Sengun has upped his production, averaging 25.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest. While Sengun anchors an offense that also ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in turnover prevention, Houston's defense is top-notch.

The Rockets are allowing only 112.1 points per 100 possessions this season, ranking in the top quartile of the league. Houston leads the NBA in fast break points allowed (10.0 per game), and the Rockets are in the top five in opponent field goal percentage (45.6%) and opponent 3-point percentage (34.0%). The Rockets also rank in the top five in assists allowed (24.3 per game) and points allowed in the paint (46.2 per game), with Houston securing 72.7% of available defensive rebounds in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia has one of the best two-way statistical profiles in the NBA this season. On defense, the Sixers are allowing fewer than 1.11 points per possession this season. That ranks in the top three of the NBA, and Philadelphia is in the top eight of the league in 3-point percentage allowed (33.7%) and field goal percentage allowed (46.1%), Philadelphia also creates havoc by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game, including a league-leading 9.2 steals per contest. Opponents average only 25.6 assists per game against Philadelphia, and the 76ers are facing a Rockets offense that is below-average in offensive efficiency and shooting efficiency.

On the other end, Philadelphia is in the top six of the league with 119.1 points scored per 100 possessions. The 76ers lead the NBA in free throw attempts (26.9 per game) and free throw accuracy (84.0%), and Philadelphia has top-five marks in turnovers (12.6 per game) and fast break points (17.0 per game). From there, Philadelphia is firmly in the top 10 in points in the paint, offensive rebound rate, and second-chance points, rounding out a tremendous overall arsenal. See which team to pick here.

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 222 combined points.

