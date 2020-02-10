A timeline of the Jazz's wild, buzzer-beating win over the Rockets

The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are locked in a tight battle for playoff seeding in the middle of the Western Conference, and their matchup on Sunday evening had all the intensity of a postseason contest. It had all the drama, too, as Bojan Bogdanovic and the Jazz stole a 114-113 victory in one of the wildest games of the season.

Neither team led by more than seven points in the fourth quarter, and there were four lead changes in the final 30 seconds alone. Let's fast forward all the way to that point to see break things down.

28 seconds left: Robert Covington puts Rockets in front, 110-109

Down by two points with less than a minute to play, the Rockets desperately needed a stop. They got one when Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer. Grabbing the rebound, James Harden raced the ball up the floor, got into the paint and kicked the ball out to Robert Covington. The new arrival in Houston put his skills on display by drilling the 3 to give the Rockets a 110-109 lead.

15.6 seconds left: Mitchell gets to the line to give the Jazz a 111-110 advantage

On the next possession, the Jazz needed a response, and gave the ball to their main man. Mitchell was able to get past Covington in the lane and drew a foul on PJ Tucker. Stepping up to the line, he calmly made both free throws to put the Jazz back in front.

1.6 seconds left: Tucker's corner 3 puts the Rockets up, 113-111

Trailing once again, the Rockets moved the ball around frantically as they looked for a potential game winner. Harden drove inside and kicked it out to Danuel House, who thought about driving himself before swinging the ball to Russell Westbrook. The point guard put his head down and got into the paint, but was quickly surrounded by multiple Jazz defenders. Somehow, he was able to fling the ball out to Tucker in the corner, and the veteran kept his cool and drilled the 3.

Donovan Mitchell makes both at the line... and PJ Tucker buries the GO-AHEAD TRIPLE with 1.6 left!@utahjazz 111@HoustonRockets 113



Jazz ball on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/3bdnb9KEsk — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020

0.0 seconds left: Bogdanovic's buzzer beater gives Jazz a 114-113 win

Following Tucker's shot, the Jazz took a timeout to advance the ball up the floor, and head coach Quin Snyder drew up a play. First, Rudy Gobert set a screen for Mitchell, who careened around his center and towards the ball. But instead of taking the pass, he turned his cut into a (moving) screen on Harden, who was guarding Gobert.

Meanwhile, Bogdanovic was following Mitchell's same path up towards the top of the key, and popped open well behind the line. Taking the pass from Joe Ingles, he turned and fired a desperation 3 at the buzzer that caught nothing but net. Tucker actually did a great job recovering to contest the shot, and Harden arrived to help as well, but it didn't matter.

Bogdanovic actually had his lowest-scoring game of the season, finishing with eight points on 2-of-7 shooting, but he was ready when it mattered most to help the Jazz secure a crucial win. Now 34-18, the Jazz are alone in fourth place in the West, and have a 1.5 game lead on the Rockets for homecourt advantage.