Anthony Davis trade rumors: Pelicans underwhelmed by Lakers' initial 'lowball' offers, report says

The New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers are in discussions about a potential Anthony Davis trade, but so far the Pelicans reportedly haven't been impressed with the Lakers' offers.

According to reports from both Shams Charania of The Athletic and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have yet to offer more than two of their young assets like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Ivica Zubac and Josh Hart, and they have also neglected to offer multiple first-round picks or any kind of salary cap relief for the Pelicans (taking on bad contracts).

Wojnarowski's sources tell him that the Lakers' first offer involved Ball, Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, which apparently wasn't serious enough for a Pelicans counter. Charania said that a source used the word "lowball" when describing the offers presented so far.

Sources: The Lakers have yet to place all of their assets on the table as the Pelicans listen on offers for Anthony Davis. "Lowball," one source said. Davis hasn't been cleared from his fractured left finger, but is close to a return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2019

This shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, really -- it's just how negotiations work. Obviously the Lakers aren't going to present their "Godfather" offer right off the bat, and instead will slowly add pieces until they pique the Pelicans' interest. Similarly, the Pelicans have no reason to counter this early on in negotiations as they listen to all the offers on the table and make the Lakers sweat out the possibility that they might not get Davis to pair with LeBron James.

As we've seen with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and most recently Kristaps Porzingis, often it's an off-the-radar team that ultimately presents the best offer for a disgruntled star, so the Pelicans would be doing themselves a disservice by jumping at initial offers from the Lakers.

As next Thursday's trade deadline nears, however, the Pelicans will have to make a decision. Do they like one of the offers enough to pull the trigger, or are they content to let this saga drag out into the summer when the Boston Celtics will be allowed to pursue Davis without having to get rid of Irving (assuming he decides to stay in Boston).

The trade deadline will largely hinge on what the Pelicans decide to do, and you better believe the Lakers will make their best offer if they believe they have a shot at Davis before the buzzer.