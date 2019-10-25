Are the Warriors really in danger of missing the playoffs after just one game?

The Golden State Warriors got blown out on their home floor to open their 2019-20 season on Thursday, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 141-122 in the first regular season game at their new San Francisco home, the Chase Center.

While yes, we have only seen one regular season game from the squad, people are already pushing the panic button over the Warriors this season, especially with the news that Klay Thompson may miss the entire year.

Danny Kanell and Raja Bell discussed whether this is a classic, early season overreaction or if Golden State should be worried about missing the playoffs.

"Is it me or are we overreacting this season specifically?" Kanell asked, adding, "It just seems off to me, it's just way too early to make any type of decision on a team, including the Warriors."

Bell cites the cause of these quick conclusions to the seismic shifts in the NBA this offseason. He said because there were so many changes it was hard to tell what these teams would look like heading into the year.

Now that the regular season has started, commentators are ready with hot takes they've been sitting on all summer about the decline of the Warriors, and how their championship window might be closed. "The league is as wide open as its ever been," Bell said.

Early or not, the two acknowledge that the issues with the Warriros are very real and the team needs to see a good deal of growth from younger players if they want to secure a playoff spot.

This starts with their defense, according to Bell, but he is wary the Warriors will not be able to get the impact on that side of the ball that they need.

Kanell says if the team does not get point production from Draymond Green he is absolutely on the "Warriors will miss the playoffs" bandwagon."

What Kanell and Bell feel is not an overreaction however, is that the Clippers are the real deal, and they further proved that with this win over the Warriors.