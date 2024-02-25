The Philadelphia 76ers (33-23) and the Milwaukee Bucks (36-21) link up for an Eastern Conference showdown on Sunday. The Bucks started the second half of the season with an impressive victory. On Friday, Milwaukee knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-107. Meanwhile, the 76ers snapped their two-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Milwaukee -4.5

Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 234.5 points

Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Milwaukee -187, Philadelphia +156

MIL: The Bucks are 10-3 in their last 13 meetings against the 76ers

PHI: The 76ers are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 games

Why the 76ers can cover

Guard Tyrese Maxey excels as a commanding offensive playmaker. Maxey has great speed to get past defenders and owns a dependable jumper from the perimeter. The Kentucky product is averaging 25.8 points and 6.4 assists, while knocking down 37% of his shots from downtown. Maxey recorded 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in his last outing.

Guard Buddy Hield comes into town as a knockdown perimeter asset. Hield has supreme confidence to let it fly and is a solid finisher in transition. In six games as a member of the 76ers, the Oklahoma product is averaging 19.3 points and 6.2 assists per game. On Feb. 14 against the Heat, Hield finished with 22 points and 10 assists.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most dominating players in the league over the past few years. Antetokounmpo barrels his way into the lane and finishes through contact with ease. He's third in the NBA in points (30.8) and sixth in rebounds (11.3). In Friday's win, Antetokounmpo dropped 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists.

Guard Damian Lillard is an elite scorer. Lillard has superior shooting range with a quick release. The 33-year-old will get his teammates involved for easy shot attempts. He leads the team in assists (6.8) to go along with 24.6 points per contest. In his previous contest, Lillard finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

