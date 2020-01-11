Bucks vs. Blazers odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 11 predictions from proven computer model

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 16-23 overall and 8-9 at home, while Milwaukee is 34-6 overall and 16-4 on the road. Milwaukee is ranked first in the Central Division and the Trail Blazers are ranked fourth in the Northwest Division. The Bucks are 22-18 against the spread this season while the Trail Blazers are 15-23-1.

Milwaukee is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference right now and is coming off a dominant 127-106 win over the Kings on Friday despite the fact that reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo only took nine shots and finished with just 13 points. Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe helped pick up the scoring slack by combining for 51 points while the Bucks bench chipped in with 52 points. However, having Antetokounmpo performing at a superstar level on a nightly basis is still key to Milwaukee's success. The Greek Freak's numbers have been even better this season than during his MVP campaign, as he's averaging 29.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are coming off a tough 116-102 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 20 points and eight assists, but went just 6-of-18 from the floor in the loss. Portland shot just 36.5 percent from the floor as a team for the night while allowing the Timberwolves to shoot 49.4 percent despite Karl-Anthony Towns being out of the lineup. Carmelo Anthony also struggled with just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting, but he's generally been a solid addition for the Trail Blazers, combining with Lillard and CJ McCollum to give Portland three solid perimeter scorers.

