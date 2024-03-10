A cross-conference tilt has the Milwaukee Bucks (41-23) going on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers (41-21) on Sunday afternoon. The Bucks are looking to get back into the win column after they've dropped two straight games. On Friday, the Lakers topped the Bucks 123-122. On the flip side, the Clippers have won two consecutive games following their loss to the Bucks on March 4. Los Angeles beat the Chicago Bulls 112-102 on Saturday. Russell Westbrook (hand) is out for the Clippers, while Khris Middleton (ankle) is out for Milwaukee.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Bucks are 5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Clippers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Clippers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Clippers spread: Milwaukee -5

Bucks vs. Clippers over/under: 222.5 points

Bucks vs. Clippers money line: Milwaukee -199, Los Angeles +165

MIL: The Bucks are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games

LAC: The Clippers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Antetokounmpo has the strength to be a bruising force in the lane as both a scorer and defender. The eight-time All-Star is third in the NBA in scoring (30.8), sixth in rebounds (11.2), and eighth in field-goal percentage (61.8%). In his last outing, Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 14 boards, and 12 assists.

Guard Damian Lillard is one of the best scorers in the game due to his knack for scoring from all three levels. The eight-time All-Star averages 24.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. In Friday's loss to the Lakers, Lillard totaled 28 points, five boards, and 12 assists.

Why the Clippers can cover

Forward Paul George is a consistent contributor in the frontcourt. George has a sweet jumper to space the floor and has the bounce to soar above the rim. The 33-year-old is also a pesky defender. He logs 22.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest. In his last matchup, George totaled 21 points and seven boards.

Guard James Harden owns outstanding court vision and ball handles to be an effective offensive option. The Arizona State product averages 17.7 points and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. On March 4 against the Bucks, Harden had 29 points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

How to make Clippers vs. Bucks picks

