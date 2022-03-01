The Milwaukee Bucks hope to earn a split of the season series when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Milwaukee (36-25) edged the Hornets (30-32) by two points at home on Dec. 1 before suffering back-to-back losses at Charlotte in early January. The Bucks are coming off their second straight defeat and fourth in five games, a 126-123 loss to Brooklyn on Saturday that dropped them to 1-3 on their six-game homestand, while the Hornets were edged at home 127-126 in overtime by Detroit on Sunday for their 10th defeat in 12 contests -- the last three in extra time.

Tipoff at the Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Hornets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 238.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Hornets spread: Milwaukee -10.5

Bucks vs. Hornets over-under: 238 points

Bucks vs. Hornets money line: Milwaukee -550, Charlotte +400

MIL: The Bucks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games

CHA: The Hornets are 12-3-1 ATS in their last 16 meetings with Milwaukee

Why the Bucks can cover

Giannis Antetokounmpo is second in the NBA in scoring with an average of 29.4 points and has recorded at least 28 in 11 of his last 13 outings. The 27-year-old power forward registered 29 points against the Nets and pulled down 14 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double and 32nd of the season, which ties him for sixth in the league. Antetokounmpo also is one of the top rebounders in the NBA, ranking seventh with 11.3 per contest.

Antetokounmpo has scored 40 or more points seven times this season, including twice against the Hornets. He notched 40 in the 127-125 home victory and poured in 43 in a loss at Charlotte on Jan. 8. Khris Middleton, who is second on the Bucks with 19.5 points per game, scored 25 versus Brooklyn while Bobby Portis nearly doubled his season average of 15.6 by recording 30 along with 12 boards for his 20th double-double of the campaign.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte shot 50.6 percent from the floor on Sunday as six players finished in double figures. Terry Rozier led the team with 33 points after going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc while Miles Bridges registered 29 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth consecutive double-double and 12th this season. The 27-year-old Rozier is averaging 19 points this campaign but has recorded at least 23 in five of his last six games.

Bridges was 9-for-14 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line as he produced 29 points for the second time in three outings. The 23-year-old small forward leads the Hornets with an average of 20 points per contest. Charlotte received 32 points from its reserves on Sunday, with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 15 and Cody Martin adding 13 on 6-of-6 shooting.

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 237 combined points.

So who wins Bucks vs. Hornets?